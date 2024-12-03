Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 9: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

The long-awaited battle between Goku and Tamagami Number Three finally took place in the last episode, with both characters delivering rather impressive performances. The protagonist also successfully obtained the first of the three Dragon Balls in the Demon Realm.

Fans also saw Arinsu's plot to overthrow Gomah and claim the Demon Realm throne revealed. This information was paired with news that the witch Marba, creator of Majin Buu, has crafted a more docile version of the creature. Don't miss Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 9 to find out more; keep reading to discover the release date, expected plot, and more.

Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 9: Release date and where to stream

Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 9 is set to air on Friday, December 6, 2024, at 11:40 pm JST. For many international fans, this means a same-day release, with availability around 2:40 pm GMT / 7:40 am PT / 10:40 am ET. Please note that release times may vary by region and time zone.

In Japan, Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 9 will be broadcast on Fuji TV, while international viewers can watch the English-subtitled version on Crunchyroll and Netflix. Both platforms require a subscription, with Crunchyroll providing a simulcast of the episode.

Expected plot in Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 9

According to the titled preview, Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 9 will be titled Thieves. The episode will likely see Goku and his companions moving toward Warp-sama to transition into the Second Demon Realm. Simultaneously, Vegeta, Piccolo, and Bulma will likely continue advancing in their subplot.

They may see interactions with Kaldan's envoy as well. Additionally, Arinsu's ambition to become the Demon Realm's queen may reveal more about her alliance with Marba and the implications of their new Majin creation in Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 9.

Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 8 recap

Titled Tamagami, Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 8 begins with Goku battling Tamagami Number Three. Tamagami’s abilities, including summoning a hammer and using Ki blasts, initially overpower Goku. Forced to transform, Goku uses Super Saiyan and, eventually, Super Saiyan 2 to gain the upper hand.

He then ends the fight with a Kamehameha. Tamagami concedes and challenges Goku to locate the Dragon Ball among five cups, but Goku deduces it was thrown elsewhere and secures it. Meanwhile, Gomah discovers Arinsu collected fragments of Majin Buu during Vegeta's sacrifice.

Arinsu collaborates with Marba, Buu's creator, to craft a new Majin to establish her rule over the Demon Realm in Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 8.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.