Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 8: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

The last episode saw Goku’s group get detained by the Gendarmerie after they tracked Panzy’s collar. Goku used his Instant Transmission to escape, while Shin destroyed Panzy’s collar and revealed his real name.

With the group now having arrived at the Tamagami encampment, fans cannot wait to see Goku challenge Tamagami Number Three in Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 8. Don’t miss the episode as it releases, and keep reading to find out the release date, expected plot and more.

Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 8: Release date and where to stream

Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 8 is scheduled to release on Friday, November 15, 2024, at 11:40 pm JST. International audiences can watch the episode on the same day, with a release time of approximately 2:40 pm GMT / 7:40 am PT / 10:40 am ET, although exact times may vary by location.

In Japan, Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 8 will air on Fuji TV. For global viewers, the English-subtitled version will be available on Crunchyroll and Netflix, both of which require a subscription. Crunchyroll will offer a simulcast for international viewers to watch the episode.

Expected plot in Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 8

Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 8 will be titled ‘Tamagami,’ as per the title preview. The episode will likely focus on Goku’s confrontation with Tamagami Number Three to obtain the Demon Realm Dragon Ball. This fight may reveal Tamagami’s unique abilities, unearthing more about these mysterious guardians.

Meanwhile, Vegeta, Piccolo, and Kibito could encounter challenges upon their arrival in the Demon Realm, potentially aligning their mission with Goku’s group. Additionally, Panzy’s freedom from Gomah’s control may allow her to contribute more actively to the team’s progress in Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 8.

Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 7 recap

Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 7, titled Collar, sees Bulma discovers their Earth-based airship cannot function without Demon Realm materials. Kaldan’s envoy, Hybis, arrives to assist Vegeta, Piccolo, and Kibito, enabling their journey to the Demon Realm.

Meanwhile, Goku’s group faces a Military Police search. To avoid detection, Goku uses Instant Transmission to hide, but when Panzy is threatened, Glorio and Shin defend her in a battle that destroys their ship.

They seize a Military Police vehicle, and during the skirmish, Shin, revealed to be named Nahare, removes Panzy’s tracking collar. The group arrives at Tamagami Number Three’s location in Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 7, where Goku challenges him to battle.

