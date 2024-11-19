Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 7: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

The last episode of Dragon Ball DAIMA saw Goku, Shin, and Glorio continue their journey alongside their new companion, Panzy. Although they encounter a brief obstacle, they quickly resolve it. The episode also suggested that Glorio may not be the ally he initially seemed to be.

Don’t miss Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 7 to discover what happens next, and keep reading to get the release date, where to watch it, what to expect and a recap of the last episode’s events.

Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 7: Release date and where to stream

Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 7 will be out on Friday, November 22, 2024, at 11:40 pm JST. International viewers can watch it the same day, with release times around 2:40 pm GMT / 7:40 am PT / 10:40 am ET, though times may vary by region.

In Japan, Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 7 will air on Fuji TV. For global audiences, the English-subtitled version will be available on Crunchyroll and Netflix. Both platforms require a subscription, with Crunchyroll offering a simulcast for international viewers to watch the episode as it airs.

Expected plot in Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 7

According to the title preview, Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 7 will be titled Collar. The episode is likely to explore the group’s continued challenges in the Third Demon Realm, while also revealing more about Glorio’s betrayal.

With Shin now aware of Glorio’s covert communication with Arinsu, a sense of uneasiness could arise within the team, potentially leading to a conflict in Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 7. Meanwhile, back on Earth, Vegeta’s team is expected to resolve their airship issues, likely with the assistance of Panzy’s father’s envoy.

Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 6 recap

Titled Lightning, Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 6 sees the airship carrying Goku and his companions crash due to excessive luggage. Panzy begins repairs, but they are interrupted by the Gendarmerie searching for Goku.

Fortunately, he evades detection. During the journey, Panzy inquires about Shin’s origin. Shin reveals that Glinds like him are born from the Glind Tree, and his siblings, Degesu and Arinsu, chose to remain in the Demon Realm due to their ambitions.

The group decides to rest in a cave where Glorio secretly contacts Arinsu, raising Shin’s suspicions about Glorio’s loyalty. While resting, a hostile minotaur attacks, leading to a sparring match between Goku and Glorio in Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 6.

Their fight escalates as Glorio proves stronger than expected, prompting Goku to transform into a Super Saiyan for the first time as a child, quickly defeating Glorio. Meanwhile, on Earth, Vegeta, Piccolo, and Kibito board a repaired airship but face technical malfunctions soon after takeoff.

