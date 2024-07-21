Dragon Ball Daima To Hit Screens This Year? Here's What Report Says

A new trailer and visual teaser for the upcoming Dragon Ball DAIMA anime have been released, showcasing the upcoming addition to the franchise. The trailer reiterates the previously revealed broadcast window for the anime, which is set to release in Fall 2024 as part of the 40th anniversary celebrations of Akira Toriyama's magnum opus.

Dragon Ball DAIMA is set for release in October, which will also coincide with the release of the highly anticipated Sparking! Zero game, the continuation to the Budokai Tenkaichi series which ended in 2007, known affectionately by fans as Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi 4.

Dragon Ball DAIMA Confirms October release

The late Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama helped to craft the original main story and character designs for Dragon Ball Daima. Yoshitaka Yashima and Aya Komaki are directing the series for Toei Animation, Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru is adapting Toriyama's designs for animation, and Yuuko Kakihara is supervising and writing the scripts. A new official anime website and character visual were also released, revealing the original character designs by Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama.

Toriyama previously teased the original story for Dragon Ball Daima as such before his passing, "Due to a conspiracy, Goku and his friends are turned small. In order to fix things, they'll head off to a new world! It's a grand adventure with intense action in an unknown and mysterious world. Since Goku has to make up for his petite size, he uses his Power Pole to fight, something not seen in a long time."

What we know about Dragon Ball DAIMA

Dragon Ball DAIMA, announced at New York Comic Con last year, is set to release in Fall 2024. The series follows the main cast of the Dragon Ball franchise after a conspiracy turns them into children. Fans have jokingly referred to it as Dragon Ball GT 2 due to its similarity to the anime-exclusive series. The trailers have provided glimpses of the series' visuals, with animation set against triumphant music.

The upcoming anime, Dragon Ball DAIMA, is set to explore the mysteries of the Demon Realm, with a mysterious figure depicted in a climactic battle against Majin Buu. The title, DAIMA, is a clue, as the kanji for evil is often used in words like Ma-oh, meaning Demon Lord. The main characters in the project are the Supreme Kai and his attendant, Kibito. Toriyama, who was deeply involved in the production, is credited with creating the concept.

The January issue of V Jump magazine reported that staff involved in project DAIMA include Aya Komaki (animation director, One Piece) Yoshitaka Yashima (animation director, Dragon Ball Super) will serve as series directors. While Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru (key animation, several Dragon Ball movie projects), character designer of various projects in the Digimon franchise will be the series character designer adapting Toriyama's original designs.

Yūko Kakihara (series composition, Cells At Work!) is responsible for series composition and the script. Unlike the most recent Dragon Ball anime project, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, DAIMA goes back to the 2D animation that the franchise has had for its entire animated run, with a look and feel reminiscent of the immensely successful Dragon Ball Super: Broly movie released in 2018. So far, Goku's voice actor, Masako Nozawa, is the only cast member announced.

