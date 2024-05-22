What Did Akira Toriyama's Last Interview Reveal About Dragon Ball Daima? Find Out

Dragon Ball Daima is the upcoming series in the Dragon Ball Franchise and it is being adapted by Toei Animation. The creator of the Dragon Ball saga, Akira Toriyama, opened up about how he did not plan on being involved in the process of creating Dragon Ball Daima but ended up being roped into it by chance.

Prior to Toriyama’s sudden death in March 2024, the legendary manga artist was selected as one of the recipients of the Contribution to the Animation Industry award at the Tokyo Anime Award Festival 2024. However, the award ceremony took place about a week after his death, and thus the organizers decided to honor Toriyama by creating a display for his work as well as publishing his last interview with them where he talked about receiving the honor as well as revealing some things about the creation of Dragon Ball Daima.

What did Toriyama say about Daima in the interview?

An X (formerly Twitter) user @SupaChronicles shared the translated version of this part of Toriyama’s interview on their account. There, the mangaka said that Dragon Ball Daima, which is set to come out in 2024, was initially planned as an original series without Toriyama’s involvement. However, “as I gave advice here and there, I ended up getting deeply involved with the project without realizing it. I was not only involved in the overall storyline, but also in the worldview, character design, mechas, and other aspects,” Toriyama stated. He also said that he hopes the audience will like the series which not only has great action but packs substance as well.

The Dragon Ball Daima series is one of the many projects by Toei Animation to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Dragon Ball franchise. The story is a bit different from what we are used to seeing as it follows legendary Dragon Ball characters such as Goku, Vegeta, Bulma, and many others who all suddenly turn into children. They embark on an intergalactic journey to find the culprit and reverse whatever caused their transformation. We have only seen a few trailers for Daima but Toei Animation has also previously mentioned that Toriyama has never been more involved in a Dragon Ball anime project before. Not only did he write the script but he also oversaw the character designs.

Akira Toriyama’s interest in Dragon Ball anime was pretty recent

Akira Toriyama has always been very involved in the manga creation process. Even though artist Toyotarou took up the job of illustrating Dragon Ball Super when Toriyama retired from illustrating the series, he was still actively taking part in the creative process. However, this was not the case for the Dragon Ball anime series.

Toriyama had previously said that he did not really have a lot of interest in anime. “Even when my works have been adapted into anime format, I end up being embarrassed to admit that I don't like them...about ten years ago, I was invited to review the script for a Dragon Ball anime film and, at the same time, I ended up drawing the character's backgrounds and making some simple designs,” he said. He also said that he was surprised to find that being so involved in creating an anime series could be so rewarding. So it was only about 10 years ago in the later stage of his career that Toriyama took an interest in the anime-making process.

The Dragon Ball Daima series is set to release in Fall of 2024.

