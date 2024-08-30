Dragon Ball Heroes Ending: Series Bids Farewell To Epic Finale

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Dragon Ball Heroes: Victory Mission

V-Jump Books recently released Super Dragon Ball Heroes - Heroes Memories, the ultimate fan book in celebration of the conclusion of the Dragon Ball Heroes series in Japan. The series, Dragon Ball Heroes: Victory Mission is a spinoff manga by Toyotarou, and based on the arcade game Dragon Ball Heroes.

In the final chapter of Dragon Ball Heroes: Victory Mission, Toyotaru made a color illustration in which Beat saved the world and now is all grown up. It also featured a special storyboard preview. The book will be available on the same day as Super Dragon Heroes: Meteor Mission #6 is released.

In Chapter #30, titled ‘On to the Next Hero’ we see UI Beat, UI Goku, SS4 Goku, and others reflect on all the adventures they have had. We see a 14-year time jump where they all are busy reminiscing about all the fun they had. As the chapter unfolds, they all ponder if their efforts truly saved the world.

Beat has truly grown as he feels now is the time for him to lead the next generation into the tournament. Avatar follows him and Note thanks all the Dragon Ball heroes for their efforts. Note’s final line serves as a touching end to the series, which went on for almost a decade. One thing is for sure, Akira Toriyama would be super proud of the series’ progress.

Dragon Ball Heroes: Victory Mission premiered in the November 2012 edition of V-Jump and was discontinued in November 2015. The fan book also included three cards, H-01 P Goku, SH-01 P Goku, and a Hero Avatar Card. It was only last month that the franchise announced it would release the finale in August.

9 Years later, Dragon Ball Heroes: Victory Mission finally comes to an end thanks to Toyotarou. The mangaka is best known for Dragon Ball Super which was written by Akira Toriyama until his death in March 2024. Toyotarou-san is currently working on continuing the series. Stay tuned for the latest updates from the Dragon Ball franchise.

