Hunter X Hunter Mangaka Yoshihiro Togashi Resumes Work Amid Health Concerns

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Hunter x Hunter Manga.

Mangaka Yoshihiro Togashi took to X to provide updates on his manga. It’s been more than a year since Hunter x Hunter went on a hiatus, owing to the mangaka’s health issues, but the series is all set to return on October 7th in Japan in issue #45. The mangaka shared posts on X, which showcased that he was working on the panels.

“I was sitting on the toilet and hurt my back... Coloring is on its way.” Togashi-san captioned the post along with color illustrations of what appear to be sketches for the series. Previously, the mangaka has been sharing updates regarding his back frequently on X. A lot of fans left wholesome messages on the mangaka’s post.

The Hunter x Hunter fan base is used to the regular hiatuses the mangaka takes because of his ailing health. Togashi-san reveals that he often draws while lying flat to prevent further injuries to his spine. Yoshihiro Togashi started working on Hunter x Hunter way back in 1998. Before that, he made a name for himself through YuYu Hakusho (1990-1994).

The mangaka has been working in the industry for more than three decades. On X, Yoshihiro Togashi is the most-followed manga artist with over 3 million followers. Today, Hunter x Hunter has an anime series, OVA’s, anime films, audio albums, video games, and even musicals that reflect the series’ widespread popularity.

Chapter 401 will be released on October 7, 2024, in Japan. Viz Media’s Shonen Jump app will release the latest chapter on October 6, 2024, in the United States. The mangaka also recently confirmed that Chapters 402 and 403 have also been completed, with Chapter 401 being finished back in March 2023.

Even with his condition, Yoshihiro Togashi keeps continuing work on Hunter x Hunter. The fans urged the mangaka to take care of his health, for nothing is more important than the mangaka’s well-being. Who knows if Melody and Kaiser’s plans will be carried out in the upcoming chapters? Stay tuned for the latest updates on Hunter x Hunter.

