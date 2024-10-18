Gachiakuta Chapter 115: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

Tamsy speculated on Rudo's priorities in the last chapter of Gachiakuta, wondering whether he would pursue clues about Amo's abductor or focus on the Watchman series. Meanwhile, Enjin took Rudo to August to create an excuse for him to attend the upcoming Doll Festival.

With his best opportunity to connect with the informant tied to the Watchman series on the horizon, don’t miss Rudo’s next course of action in Gachiakuta Chapter 115. Keep reading to find out the release date, where to read it, what to expect from it, and a recap of the last chapter.

Gachiakuta Chapter 115: Release date and where to read

Gachiakuta Chapter 115 is scheduled for release on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, at 12 am JST. However, due to time zone differences, international fans can access it a day earlier on October 22. There are no breaks planned, so readers can anticipate its timely arrival.

To read Gachiakuta Chapter 115, fans can use Kodansha’s K Manga service, which is currently limited to users in the USA. Fans will have to purchase points to access the latest chapters on the service, accessible through the official website and a dedicated app.

Expected plot in Gachiakuta Chapter 115

Gachiakuta Chapter 115 will likely reveal what Enjin and Rudo plans for the Doll Festival are, and what their costumes will be. Additionally, Rudo may reunite with Riyo, now recovered from her injuries. This interaction could provide more insight into their next steps or Riyo’s perspective on the recent events.

The chapter may also explore Tamsy's next course of action, especially as he remains curious about Rudo’s true motives and the secrets he might be hiding. Gachiakuta Chapter 115 could further the tension surrounding the upcoming Doll Festival, as Rudo seeks to follow the letter's instructions.

Gachiakuta Chapter 114 recap

Gachiakuta Chapter 114, titled Flailin’, begins as Tamsy and Rudo leave the infirmary after Amo falls asleep. Tamsy asks Rudo whether he plans to find Amo's captor or investigate the Watchman series. Rudo wonders aloud if the kidnapper intended to make Amo suffer, and Tamsy acknowledges that she may have made enemies.

However, he reminds Rudo of his primary goal: uncovering the connection between the Sphere and the Ground. Enjin then appears and signals Rudo to join him and Follo, and Rudo confides in him about his struggle to lie to Tamsy and others in a gesture conversation.

He debates revealing Kuro's letter in Gachiakuta Chapter 114, but Enjin advises against it, citing the broker's reach. Enjin takes Rudo to August, who is preparing costumes for the South Ward's Doll Festival, an event for Givers using dolls as instruments.

Rudo recalls the letter's instruction to find a White Crow at the festival and requests August's assistance. Enjin supports this plan, and Gachiakuta Chapter 114 ends with the duo being questioned about their “gesture conversation” by August, who calls it arm flailing.

