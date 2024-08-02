Honey Lemon Soda Anime Announces Main Cast and Releases First Promo Video

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Honey Lemon Soda Manga.

The creators of Honey Lemon Soda released the anime’s trailer, main cast, and key visual on August 2nd, 2024 which also happens to be Honey Day in Japan. In addition to the main characters, Uka Ishimori and Kai Miura, four other main characters were also revealed. The series is being produced by TMS Entertainment and animated by J.C.Staff.

The key visual reveals Tomoya Takamine, a friend of Kai, Serina Kanno, Kai’s ex-girlfriend, Ayumi Endo, Uka’s first friend, and Satoru Seto, another friend of Kai. The voice actors for these characters will be announced at a later date. Kana Ichinose and Shōgo Yano voice the main characters, Uka and Kai, respectively.

Ichinose along with Mayu Murata will also make an appearance at a special stage event for the series that will be held at Chao Fes x Ribbon Mirai Festa Girls Comic Fest 2024. Honey Lemon Soda is being directed by Hiroshi Nishikori with Akiko Waba working on the scripts. Aimi Tanaka is designing the characters with Akira Kosemura composing the music.

Mayu Murata’s manga began serialization in Shueisha's shōjo manga magazine Ribon in December 2015, with its chapters collected into 25 tankōbon volumes as of April 2024. A live-action film adaptation of the manga was released in July 2021. Ai Yoshikawa and Raul played the lead characters in the film.

With over 12 million copies in circulation, the manga is one of Shueisha’s most popular ones. It follows the life of Uka Ishimori whose life changes drastically when she meets Kai Miura. Middle school left Uka with a bad impression, to the point, that many labeled her as ‘stone’, because of her shy nature.

A chance encounter with Kai, a boy with lemon-colored hair gives her hope that there is light at the end of the tunnel. As the series progresses, her relationship with Kai, helps Uka to come out of her shell and be more confident. Honey Lemon Soda is all set to premiere in January 2025. Stay tuned for updates on the show’s release date and more.

