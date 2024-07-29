Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun Season 2 Confirms Winter 2025 Release; All We Know So Far

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun Season 2 has been confirmed in an official teaser released by the anime’s official staff. The series is set to premiere in January 2025, but a release date is yet to be announced. Additionally, a four-episode sequel is set to premiere in October 2024. The anime is based on the manga written by Iro and illustrated by Aida, thus resulting in the conjoined name, Aidalro.

As of August 2022, over 8 million copies of the manga were in circulation. The first season of the anime was produced by Studio Lerche. Season 2 serves as a direct sequel to the anime. Along with the sequel, a live-action adaptation is in development. Here’s everything a look at everything we know about Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun Season 2.

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun Season 2 Release Date

At the Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun Kamome Gakuen Summer Festival Event in Tokyo, the staff released a new promotional video and logo for the series, along with a trailer for the After-School Hanako-kun sequel. No release date has been confirmed but the series will air in January 2025.

The teaser also revealed that the series will air its episodes every Sunday on the 28 TBS-affiliated channels in Japan at 4:30 pm JST (Japanse Standard Time). In the teaser, we can see Nene summoning Hanako and the duo investigating other supernatural mysteries. The teaser also confirmed that most of the cast from the previous season will be reprising their roles.

Advertisement

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun Season 2 Cast

Studio Lerche will continue production for the series. Yohei Fukui is the new director for the series. The previous season was directed by Masaomi Andō. We can expect Megumi Ogata, Akari Kitō, and Shōya Chiba to voice the main characters, Hanako, Nene Yashiro, and Kou Minamoto respectively.

The series is based on the Japanese urban legend, of Hanako-san, a spirit that haunts school toilets. In the series, Nene summons the ghost, only to find out that Hanako is a boy. She develops a bond with him and together they investigate the world of supernatural beings. Stay tuned for more details about Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun Season 2!

ALSO READ: Cute High Earth Defense Club Eternal Love Anime Movie Gets Winter 2025 Release Window; DEETS