How I Attended An All-Guy’s Mixer Episode 4: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

Hagi and Kohaku have gotten to know one other much better after feeling a kinship of sorts through their mutual affection for sweets. Meanwhile, Asagi and Fuji improve their relationship during a private visit at Fuji's residence.

At the same time, Tokiwa and Suo enjoyed drinks together, and now, with the three couples set to further their individual relationships during their visit a zoo, don’t miss How I Attended An All-Guy’s Mixer Episode 4 to see more of the six. Keep reading to find out the release date, expected plot and more.

How I Attended An All-Guy’s Mixer Episode 4: Release date and where to stream

How I Attended An All-Guy’s Mixer Episode 4 is set to debut in Japan on Saturday, October 26, 2024, at 1:20 am JST on TOKYO MX. Viewers outside of Japan can catch the episode a day earlier on Friday, October 25, 2024.

In Japan, How I Attended An All-Guy’s Mixer Episode 4 will also be broadcast on BS Nippon Television, Kansai Television, and AT-X, with streaming options available on platforms like ABEMA, d Anime Store, and Bandai Channel. For international audiences, the series will be offered on Crunchyroll, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Netflix.

Expected plot in How I Attended An All-Guy’s Mixer Episode 4

As per the anime’s official website, How I Attended An All-Guy’s Mixer Episode 4 will be titled ‘That Time I Went to the Zoo and...’ The episode will see Suo suggest a weekend outing for everyone, though she keeps the destination a surprise.

Tokiwa, Asagi, and Hagi gather at the meeting place without knowing where they are headed. Suo arrives driving a van, taking the group on their mysterious trip. Throughout the journey, Tokiwa will find himself repeatedly impressed by Suo’s confident demeanor.

This contrasts sharply with his earlier image of her. Eventually, the van will arrive at a zoo in How I Attended An All-Guy’s Mixer Episode 4, their destination.

How I Attended An All-Guy’s Mixer Episode 3 recap

How I Attended An All-Guy’s Mixer Episode 3, titled ‘That Time I Went to an Izakaya and...’, sees Hagi meets Kohaku at a café, nervous as he believes he may have upset her. However, this misunderstanding is cleared up when Kohaku returns the jacket he had left behind during their previous encounter.

They share conversation while eating parfaits. Meanwhile, Asagi spends time helping Fuji complete her manga draft. Unbeknownst to him, the manga is of an erotic nature, which Fuji tries to keep hidden. After finishing the work, Asagi cares for Fuji, who is exhausted from her efforts.

At the university, Tokiwa meets with Suo to complete an assignment by copying her work. He is surprised when he sees Suo in casual attire, appearing more feminine than usual, which leaves him flustered in How I Attended An All-Guy’s Mixer Episode 3.

Later, they go to an izakaya, where a drunken Tokiwa rests on Suo’s lap, and she kisses him. Their classmates witness this, astonished by the unexpected intimacy, as they had thought the two were only friends. Later, Tokiwa and Hagi are shocked to see Asagi being kidnapped.

