How I Attended An All-Guy’s Mixer Episode 1: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

How I Attended An All-Guy’s Mixer is a romantic comedy series featuring cross-dressing themes by Nana Aokawa. It started serialization on the author's Pixiv account in March 2020 and was later published by Square Enix on Gangan Online in February 2021.

A live-action TV adaptation aired from October to December 2022 as well, and with its expanding fanbase, the series is now transitioning to anime, produced by Ashi Productions, and is set to launch in Fall 2024. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming How I Attended An All-Guy’s Mixer Episode 1 of the series.

But first, what is How I Attended An All-Guy's Mixer about?

How I Attended An All-Guy's Mixer is a romantic comedy following Tokiwa, an ordinary college student invited to his first mixer by his classmate, Suo. Excited and nervous, he brings his friends Asagi and Hagi to the gathering.

However, things take an unexpected turn when they arrive at the venue, only to find that the mixer consists entirely of men. The three other participants are strikingly handsome men, all cross-dressing women.

The story humorously explores themes of identity, cross-dressing, and unexpected romance as Tokiwa navigates the awkward yet intriguing situation. Despite the unconventional setting, he finds himself drawn into the strange charm of the mixer and the dazzling presence of the other attendees.

The show blends lighthearted comedy with romantic elements, focusing on how Tokiwa copes with the unexpected situation that turns the event into an extraordinary experience. Through witty interactions and surprising developments, How I Attended An All-Guy's Mixer provides a fresh take on the classic mixer setup.

How I Attended An All-Guy’s Mixer Episode 1: Release date and where to stream

As announced on the website, How I Attended An All-Guy's Mixer Episode 1 has been slated to air on TOKYO MX on Saturday, October 5, 2024, at 1:30 am JST. International viewers will have access to the episode earlier, on Friday, October 4, 2024, due to time zone differences.

Additional streaming options in Japan include U-NEXT, Anime Hōdai, and Bandai Channel. How I Attended An All-Guy's Mixer Episode 1 will also stream in advance on ABEMA starting September 30, 2024, and on d Anime Store from October 3, 2024. For international fans, platforms like Crunchyroll, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Netflix will stream the series, offering global accessibility.

Expected plot in How I Attended An All-Guy’s Mixer Episode 1

How I Attended An All-Guy's Mixer Episode 1 will introduce viewers to Tokiwa, a regular college student, as he attends his first-ever mixer. His classmate, Suo, has invited him to the event, and he brings his friends Asagi and Hagi along.

When the trio arrives at the mixer venue, they expect a traditional gathering of women. Instead, they are greeted with the sight of three stunningly handsome men—who turn out to be cross-dressing women.

How I Attended An All-Guy's Mixer Episode 1 will likely explore Tokiwa’s initial shock and confusion as he tries to adjust to this unexpected twist. At the same time, Suo, who organized the mixer and is also cross-dressing, leads the interactions with a calm yet ‘mysterious’ demeanor.

It will be revealed that Suo, along with two other women (Fuji and Kohaku), works at a cross-dressing bar, which is likely why they are in the get-up. How I Attended An All-Guy's Mixer Episode 1 will serve as a lighthearted introduction to the main characters and the unconventional mixer setting.

