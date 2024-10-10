How I Attended An All-Guy’s Mixer Episode 2: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

The last episode of How I Attended An All-Guy’s Mixer introduced the main cast of characters of the anime, as they meet for the first time at a mixer, where the cross-dressing girls shock the boys. Consequently, the upcoming episode is set to advance the romantic aspect of the plot as the trios begin deepening their connections with their pair.

As the two trios get to know one another, fans can look forward to How I Attended An All-Guy’s Mixer Episode 2 for more. Keep reading to find out the release date, where to watch it, the expected plot, and a recap of the first episode.

ALSO READ: Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 1: Goku To Become Chibi; Release Date, Where To Stream, What To Expect And More

How I Attended An All-Guy’s Mixer Episode 2: Release date and where to stream

How I Attended An All-Guy's Mixer Episode 2 is set to air in Japan on Saturday, October 12, 2024, at 1:20 am JST on TOKYO MX. Due to time zone differences, international viewers can access the episode earlier, on Friday, October 11, 2024.

In Japan, How I Attended An All-Guy's Mixer Episode 2 will also be airing on BS Nippon Television, Kansai Television, and AT-X, and streaming options include ABEMA, d Anime Store, and Bandai Channel, among others. Internationally, fans can access the series on Crunchyroll, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Netflix.

ALSO READ: RuriDragon Chapter 23: Ruri To Stop A Typhoon; Release Date, Where To Read, What To Expect And More

Expected plot in How I Attended An All-Guy’s Mixer Episode 2

Advertisement

According to the preview, How I Attended An All-Guy's Mixer Episode 2 will be titled ‘That Time I Went to a Bar and...’ Fans can expect to see Tokiwa and his friends visit Rose, the bar where Suo, Kohaku, and Fuji work as cross-dressing men.

The episode will likely explore how Tokiwa’s new status as Suo's friend—known as the “SSR Prince”—affects his daily life at college. Interactions between the two trios will continue, allowing viewers to see more personal moments that may or may not deepen their relationships.

As noted on the website, Asagi is set to assist Fuji with manga research, while Hagi shares a quiet, rain-soaked moment with Kohaku as they get to know one another. These interactions suggest the story may begin to lean toward its romance genre.

ALSO READ: Kagurabachi Chapter 53: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

How I Attended An All-Guy’s Mixer Episode 1 recap

How I Attended An All-Guy's Mixer Episode 1 is titled ‘That Time I Went to a Mixer and...’ The episode begins as Tokiwa, Asagi, and Hagi are invited by Tokiwa’s classmate, Suo, to a mixer. Upon arrival, they are surprised to find three men, but Suo reveals that she, Kohaku, and Fuji are actually women who work at a cross-dressing bar and don’t have time to change after their shift.

Advertisement

Initially awkward, the group loosens up when Suo sends Tokiwa a cute photo of the girls in their normal attire. The night continues with karaoke, where Tokiwa challenges Suo to a singing contest but loses and ends up dressing like a girl as part of the fun.

ALSO READ: How I Attended An All-Guy’s Mixer Episode 1: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

They visit an arcade, where bonds form between the group members, with Fuji growing closer to Asagi and Kohaku warming up to Hagi. How I Attended An All-Guy's Mixer Episode 1 ends with Suo surprising Tokiwa at college by appearing dressed as a man and revealing her phone wallpaper, which is a picture of the two of them.

For more updates from the How I Attended An All-Guy’s Mixer anime, keep an eye out for Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

ALSO READ: Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online Season 2 Episode 2 Release Date, Where To Stream And More