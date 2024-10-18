How I Attended An All-Guy’s Mixer Episode 3: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

Fans saw Asagi enjoy some quality time with Fuji in the last episode, while Hagi unexpectedly met up with Kohaku. The upcoming episode is expected to focus on Hagi and Kohaku’s budding romance, and as the three relationships continue to evolve, fans adorable romantic situations to occur.

Don’t miss How I Attended An All-Guy's Mixer Episode 3 to find out what happens next in the two trio’s relationships. Keep reading to find out the release date, where to watch it, what to expect from it, and a recap of the last episode.

How I Attended An All-Guy’s Mixer Episode 3: Release date and where to stream

How I Attended An All-Guy's Mixer Episode 3 is scheduled to premiere in Japan on Saturday, October 19, 2024, at 1:20 am JST on TOKYO MX. Due to time zone variations, viewers outside Japan can watch it a day earlier on Friday, October 18, 2024.

Within Japan, How I Attended An All-Guy's Mixer Episode 3 will also air on BS Nippon Television, Kansai Television, and AT-X, with streaming available on platforms like ABEMA, d Anime Store, and Bandai Channel. For international fans, the series will be accessible on Crunchyroll, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Netflix.

Expected plot in How I Attended An All-Guy’s Mixer Episode 3

As per the anime’s official website, How I Attended An All-Guy’s Mixer Episode 3 will be titled ‘That Time I Went to an Izakaya and...’ Hagi will face a rather tense situation after being summoned by Kohaku, who reminds him of a debt from their previous encounter, instructing him not to forget it.

Hagi reluctantly heads to the agreed-upon meeting place, unsure of what to expect. Concurrently, Asagi is invited to Fuji’s home, where she requests his assistance with an undisclosed personal favor.

Meanwhile, Tokiwa will express his gratitude to Suo for helping him with an assignment and offer to treat her in return. Suo suggests they go for drinks together, which leads them to visit an izakaya in How I Attended An All-Guy's Mixer Episode 3, hence the title.

How I Attended An All-Guy’s Mixer Episode 2 recap

How I Attended An All-Guy’s Mixer Episode 2, titled ‘That Time I Went to a Bar and...,’ begins with a recap of the first episode. Fuji then asks Asagi to model for her doujinshi manga. Fuji reveals her need for a male reference, prompting Tokiwa and Hagi to follow them, suspecting Fuji might secretly have ulterior motives.

We then see Fuji instruct Asagi to strike various awkward poses in a café. Kohaku soon intervenes, taking Fuji back to their bar job. Meanwhile, Hagi feels excluded, noticing that he hasn’t interacted with Kohaku like his friends.

When the two meet in the rain later, Hagi shares his jacket with Kohaku, and they walk under the same umbrella in How I Attended An All-Guy's Mixer Episode 3, bringing them closer. Kohaku then invites Hagi to visit their bar, but he hesitates and leaves, forgetting his jacket.

Subsequently, Suo invites Tokiwa and Asagi to the bar, where Suo cooks omurice for Tokiwa, and Fuji makes cocktails for Asagi. How I Attended An All-Guy's Mixer Episode 3 ends as Suo becomes jealous when she notices Kohaku playfully patting Tokiwa’s head.

