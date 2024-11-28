How I Attended An All-Guy’s Mixer Episode 9: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

Fans saw Suo tease Tokiwa on campus and create chaos and misunderstandings with her crossdressing persona in the last episode of How I Attended An All-Guy’s Mixer. Meanwhile, Hagi’s sister met Kohaku as well.

How I Attended An All-Guy’s Mixer Episode 9 will be focusing on the growing connection between Kohaku and Hagi as the two attend a summer festival together, so don’t miss it. Keep reading to find out the release date and more details.

How I Attended An All-Guy’s Mixer Episode 9: Release date and where to stream

How I Attended An All-Guy’s Mixer Episode 9 is scheduled to premiere in Japan on Saturday, November 30, 2024, at 1:20 am JST on TOKYO MX. Due to time zone variations, viewers outside Japan can watch it a day earlier on Friday, November 29, 2024.

Within Japan, How I Attended An All-Guy’s Mixer Episode 9 will also air on BS Nippon Television, Kansai Television, and AT-X, with streaming available on platforms like ABEMA, d Anime Store, and Bandai Channel. For international fans, the series will be accessible on Crunchyroll, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Netflix.

Expected plot in How I Attended An All-Guy’s Mixer Episode 9

How I Attended An All-Guy’s Mixer Episode 9 will be titled ‘That Time I Went A Summer Festival And...’ The episode will see Hagi nervously invite Kohaku to attend a summer festival with him, and their friends will secretly decide to follow and observe.

However, the group splits into pairs—Suo with Tokiwa, and Fuji with Asagi—when they lose sight of the couple. Hagi, waiting at the designated spot in How I Attended An All-Guy’s Mixer Episode 9, will be stunned when Kohaku arrives wearing a yukata, not in her usual cross-dressed attire.

How I Attended An All-Guy’s Mixer Episode 8 recap

How I Attended An All-Guy’s Mixer Episode 8 is titled ‘That Time I Went to Campus And...‘ Tokiwa and Suo are spotted on campus by two fangirls of Suo’s male persona, the “SSR Prince.” Seeing Suo in her female form alongside Tokiwa leads to a misunderstanding, causing an awkward confrontation.

Meanwhile, Asagi visits Fuji at the cross-dressing bar but accidentally spills a drink on himself, forcing him to wear a spare uniform. Mistaken as an employee by a customer, he awkwardly handles the situation, creating humorous moments. Later, Fuji takes Asagi to her home, where they bond while she teaches him how to make drinks.

Separately, Hagi discusses his feelings for Kohaku with his sister in How I Attended An All-Guy’s Mixer Episode 8. Coincidentally, she later meets Kohaku and chats about Hagi’s preferences in women, unintentionally creating confusion for Kohaku.

For more updates from the How I Attended An All-Guy’s Mixer anime, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.