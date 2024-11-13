How I Attended An All-Guy’s Mixer Episode 7: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

The last episode of How I Attended An All-Guy’s Mixer saw a number of misunderstandings and comical encounters occur between Kohaku and Hagi. With the next episode set to explore their relationship further during a camping trip that Suo organizes, fans cannot wait to see the two characters get closer.

Don’t miss How I Attended An All-Guy’s Mixer Episode 7 to find out how the two clear up the air between them and keep reading to discover the release date, where to read it, the expected plot, and a recap of the last episode.

How I Attended An All-Guy’s Mixer Episode 7: Release date and where to stream

How I Attended An All-Guy’s Mixer Episode 7 will premiere in Japan on Saturday, November 16, 2024, at 1:20 am JST on TOKYO MX. International viewers can watch it a day earlier, on Friday, November 15, 2024.

In Japan, How I Attended An All-Guy’s Mixer Episode 7 will also be available on BS Nippon Television, Kansai Television, and AT-X, with streaming options through ABEMA, d Anime Store, and Bandai Channel. For global audiences, it will be accessible on platforms such as Crunchyroll, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Netflix.

Expected plot in How I Attended An All-Guy’s Mixer Episode 7

As per the anime’s official website, How I Attended An All-Guy’s Mixer Episode 7 will be titled ‘That Time I Went Camping and...’ The episode will feature the six setting out on a camping trip. Thanks to Suo and Fuji’s discreet planning, Hagi will find himself alone with Kohaku, providing the perfect opportunity to clear up the misunderstanding from their previous encounter.

As they bond over a barbecue in the tranquil natural setting, Hagi will successfully explain the situation to Kohaku, leading to a better mutual understanding between them. Later that evening, while gazing at the moonlit sky, Tokiwa and Suo will find themselves alone together in How I Attended An All-Guy’s Mixer Episode 7.

How I Attended An All-Guy’s Mixer Episode 6 recap

How I Attended An All-Guy’s Mixer Episode 6 is titled ‘That Time I Went To Your Place And…’ The episode sees Hagi confide in Tokiwa about his confusion over his feelings for Kohaku, admitting that he might be bisexual since he’s attracted to her even in her cross-dressing attire.

Surprised but supportive, Asagi clarifies that Kohaku is biologically female, easing some of Hagi’s confusion. To further confirm his emotions, the boys take Hagi to a cross-dressing bar. Kohaku is initially absent, so Hagi asks Suo to flirt with him, only to find that he feels no attraction.

However, when Kohaku makes an unexpected entrance, Hagi realizes his feelings are specifically for her in How I Attended An All-Guy’s Mixer Episode 6. Determined to sort out his emotions, Hagi seeks romantic advice from Fuji, which turns out to be confusing.

Kohaku soon invites him to a sweets festival to lift his spirits. Hagi, excited, thanks Asagi for relaying Fuji’s advice. Suo and Fuji plan for Kohaku and Hagi to attend the festival alone, but Kohaku mistakenly cancels, thinking it’s a group outing.

This upsets Hagi, prompting Kohaku to visit his home to apologize, but a misunderstanding with Hagi’s sister causes her to flee. How I Attended An All-Guy’s Mixer Episode 6 ends with Suo and Tokiwa, who had accompanied Kohaku, lamenting their poor timing.

