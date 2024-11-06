How I Attended An All-Guy’s Mixer Episode 6: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

The last episode of How I Attended An All-Guy’s Mixer centered on the developing relationship between Fuji and Asagi as they spent time together at a comic convention. Asagi finally saw Fuji’s female identity for the first time as well.

How I Attended An All-Guy’s Mixer Episode 6 will be focusing on Kohaku and Hagi, as he begins to think about his feelings for her. Don’t miss it as it airs, and keep reading to find out the release date, where to watch it, and more.

How I Attended An All-Guy’s Mixer Episode 6: Release date and where to stream

How I Attended An All-Guy’s Mixer Episode 6 is set to premiere in Japan on Saturday, November 9, 2024, at 1:20 am JST on TOKYO MX. Due to time zone differences, international viewers can watch it a day earlier, on Friday, November 8, 2024.

The episode will also air on BS Nippon Television, Kansai Television, and AT-X in Japan. Streaming options include platforms such as ABEMA, d Anime Store, and Bandai Channel. International audiences can watch How I Attended An All-Guy’s Mixer Episode 6 on Crunchyroll, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Netflix, offering global access to the series.

Expected plot in How I Attended An All-Guy’s Mixer Episode 6

As per the anime’s official website, How I Attended An All-Guy’s Mixer Episode 6 will be titled ‘That Time I Went to Your Place And...’ The episode will see Hagi finds himself increasingly captivated by Kohaku’s appearance while she’s dressed in her male persona, leaving him uncertain about his own feelings.

Noticing Hagi’s turmoil, Tokiwa and Asagi decide to bring him to the cross-dressing bar, Rose, hoping he can better understand his emotions by speaking directly with Kohaku. At the bar, Hagi’s feelings grow more evident as he converses with Kohaku, and he begins to recognize his developing romantic interest in her.

However, these feelings leave him introspective and unsettled in the days that follow. Sensing his unease, Kohaku, after consulting with Suo and the others, decides to visit Hagi at his home to offer support. Their conversation starts tentatively at the doorway in How I Attended An All-Guy’s Mixer Episode 6, possibly leading Hagi to confront his emotions more openly.

How I Attended An All-Guy’s Mixer Episode 5 recap

How I Attended An All-Guy’s Mixer Episode 5 is titled ‘That Time I Went to the Comic Convention And...’ The episode follows Asagi as he joins Fuji at a comic convention to assist her at her doujinshi booth.

Upon arrival, Fuji humorously leashes Asagi to keep him focused amid the bustling atmosphere. Unfamiliar with the nature of doujinshi, Asagi remains oblivious to the mature themes in Fuji’s work, which she attempts to keep hidden.

After the convention, Fuji thanks Asagi by treating him to a yakiniku meal while dressed in her female attire for the first time. Asagi shares a photo in the boys' group chat in How I Attended An All-Guy’s Mixer Episode 5.

This leads Hagi to speculate about Asagi’s unknown female companion, not realizing it’s Fuji. The next day, after having trouble reaching Fuji, Suo visits her home, only to find Asagi already there. Fuji and Asagi reveal that he stayed overnight, and Fuji invites him to lunch.

She then brings him to the bar, treating him to omurice (omelette rice). Suo, missing Tokiwa, invites him to the bar in How I Attended An All-Guy’s Mixer Episode 5, where she playfully shows off a doll resembling him which was crafted by Fuji.

