How I Attended An All-Guy’s Mixer Episode 8: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

The last episode of How I Attended An All-Guy’s Mixer followed the group on a camping trip organized by Suo to resolve the misunderstanding between Hagi and Kohaku. As Hagi and Kohaku’s relationship deepened, Suo also subtly expressed her feelings for Tokiwa as well.

With the How I Attended An All-Guy’s Mixer Episode 8 set to transpire within a college campus, don’t miss the episode as it releases for more. Keep reading to discover the release date, expected plot, and more details.

How I Attended An All-Guy’s Mixer Episode 8: Release date and where to stream

How I Attended An All-Guy’s Mixer Episode 8 will be out in Japan on Saturday, November 23, 2024, at 1:20 am JST on TOKYO MX. International viewers can watch it a day earlier, on Friday, November 15, 2024. In Japan, the episode will also air on BS Nippon Television, Kansai Television, and AT-X.

Local fans will also have streaming available on ABEMA, d Anime Store, and Bandai Channel. For global audiences, How I Attended An All-Guy’s Mixer Episode 8 will be accessible on platforms like Crunchyroll, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Netflix.

Expected plot in How I Attended An All-Guy’s Mixer Episode 8

As per the anime’s official website, How I Attended An All-Guy’s Mixer Episode 8 will be titled ‘That Time I Went to Campus and...’ The episode will focus on two parallel events. Tokiwa, while walking with an undisguised Suo on campus, is spotted by Chigusa and Nadeshiko.

Advertisement

The two confront Tokiwa, demanding to know whether he prefers Suo as a "prince" or as a woman, creating an awkward and tense situation. Meanwhile, at the cross-dressing bar Rose, Asagi finds himself alone with Fuji.

Caught up in Fuji’s teasing and the lively atmosphere in How I Attended An All-Guy’s Mixer Episode 8, Asagi reluctantly agrees to wear the bar’s uniform and help with customer service. This unfamiliar situation could test Asagi’s comfort zone while revealing more about Fuji’s playful personality and their relationship.

How I Attended An All-Guy’s Mixer Episode 7 recap

How I Attended An All-Guy’s Mixer Episode 7, titled ‘That Time I Went Camping And…’ The episode begins with Tokiwa and Suo strategizing to mend the misunderstanding between Hagi and Kohaku. Suo drags Tokiwa through town, leading to amusing shopping escapades, as they brainstorm a solution.

Suo ultimately suggests a camping trip as a way to help. At the campsite, Suo arranges alone time for Hagi and Kohaku. Although the atmosphere starts off tense, Hagi initiates a conversation, allowing Kohaku to apologize for her earlier misunderstanding.

Advertisement

Hagi explains that the woman Kohaku assumed was his girlfriend is actually his sister, easing her worries. With this issue resolved, the group enjoys a lively barbecue in How I Attended An All-Guy’s Mixer Episode 7.

Later that evening, Tokiwa and Suo share a quiet moment beneath the stars, during which Suo subtly expresses her growing affection for him. Their moment is cut short when the others return. At dawn, Hagi encounters Kohaku, and her comforting presence helps him relax. How I Attended An All-Guy’s Mixer Episode 7 ends as he falls asleep by her side.

For more updates from the How I Attended An All-Guy’s Mixer anime, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.