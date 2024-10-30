How I Attended An All-Guy’s Mixer Episode 5: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

In the last episode of How I Attended An All-Guy’s Mixer Episode 5, fans saw the three couples enjoy a delightful day at the zoo, filled with comedic moments and lighthearted romance. As the series progresses, the next episode is sure to continue exploring the evolving dynamics among the pairs.

How I Attended An All-Guy’s Mixer Episode 5 will involve Asagi attending a comic convention after being invited by Fuji, so don’t miss it for more entertaining interactions. Keep reading to get the release date, expected plot and more details.

How I Attended An All-Guy’s Mixer Episode 5: Release date and where to stream

In Japan, How I Attended An All-Guy’s Mixer Episode 5 is slated for release on Saturday, November 2, 2024, at 1:20 am JST on TOKYO MX. Due to time zone variations, viewers outside Japan can watch it a day earlier on Friday, November 1, 2024.

How I Attended An All-Guy’s Mixer Episode 5 will also air on BS Nippon Television, Kansai Television, and AT-X within Japan, with streaming available on platforms like ABEMA, d Anime Store, and Bandai Channel. For international fans, the anime will be accessible on Crunchyroll, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Netflix.

Expected plot in How I Attended An All-Guy’s Mixer Episode 5

According to the anime’s official website, How I Attended An All-Guy’s Mixer Episode 5 will be titled ‘That Time I Went to the Comic Convention and...’ The episode will see Asagi receive an invitation from Fuji to join her at a “festival,” though upon arriving, he realizes she was referring to a comic convention.

Confused by her cryptic message indicating her booth’s location, which is simply “West 1◯26a,” Asagi will wander the bustling venue, unsure of how to navigate it. Eventually, he will locates Fuji, who is manning her own booth.

However, Fuji will soon need to step away from her station, leaving Asagi to take on the unexpected responsibility of managing the booth in her absence in How I Attended An All-Guy’s Mixer Episode 5. For Asagi, this will be his first experience working as a vendor.

How I Attended An All-Guy’s Mixer Episode 4 recap

How I Attended An All-Guy’s Mixer Episode 4 is titled ‘That Time I Went to the Zoo and...’ The episode begins with Asagi being pulled into a car, which initially alarms Tokiwa and Hagi. However, it turns out to be a prank set up by Fuji.

A flashback then depicts Tokiwa and Hagi’s humorous reactions upon discovering that Asagi had stayed over at Fuji’s place. Later, the group heads to a zoo chosen by Suo, who specifically wanted to see a baby panda.

During the drive, Suo teases Tokiwa after assigning him the passenger seat, sparking playful exchanges in How I Attended An All-Guy’s Mixer Episode 4. At the zoo, the group draws attention due to their fashionable appearances.

They split up until the panda show begins: Suo and Tokiwa visit the tigers, Fuji leads a hesitant Asagi to the insect exhibit, and Kohaku bonds with Hagi over guinea pigs. Later, Suo and Tokiwa assist a lost child, resulting in them missing the panda show.

To lift Suo’s spirits, Tokiwa wears a panda head. He also gifts her a panda and tiger keychain, leaving her touched by his gesture. How I Attended An All-Guy’s Mixer Episode 4 ends as she proudly shows it off.

