I Have a Crush At Work Episode 3: Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

The last episode of I Have a Crush At Work saw Tateishi and Mitsuya begin their day together before heading to work. At the office, Mitsuya consults Morizono, a food critic with a blog, about a snack she’s developing. Their discussion leads Mitsuya to believe Morizono might have feelings for Tateishi.

During an office party, Mitsuya drinks too much, prompting Tateishi to assist her when she struggles to stay upright. Somei discovers their secret relationship, but after Tateishi explains why they kept it hidden, Somei agrees to maintain their secret.

I Have a Crush At Work Episode 3 will see Tateishi visits Mitsuya’s home, discovering aspects of her life he had never seen. At work, while searching for documents in the storage room, Tateishi will encounter Mitsuya.

She will end up accidentally slip from a step stool, causing them to end up in an intimate pose. Before they can react, colleagues Uto and Sakura enter the room, forcing the pair to hide. The episode will explore whether they can deal with this awkward situation.

Titled ‘Tonight Is Special,’ I Have a Crush At Work Episode 3 is set to air on January 20, 2025, at 11:00 pm JST. In Japan, it will be broadcast on Tokyo MX at 11:00 pm JST, followed by Sun Television at 11:30 pm JST. BS Fuji will air it two days later at 12:00 am JST.

Viewers in Japan can also stream I Have a Crush At Work Episode 3 on platforms like Amazon Prime Video and U-NEXT. International audiences can watch the English-subtitled version for free on Ani-One Asia’s YouTube channel, though availability is limited to select regions.

