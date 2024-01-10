Invincible Season 2 Part 2: Potential release schedule, what to expect and more

Fans are heartbroken to see after delivering four entertaining episodes in its current season, Invincible Season 2 is already heading for a break. We don’t know when exactly Invincible will return for season 2 part 2. Although Invincible hasn’t had the best history of having long pauses between new seasons and episodes, original comic book author Robert Kirkman has stated that there would never be a season gap as large as the one between seasons one and two. Amid all the speculation, buzz is strong that the next episode might come out in February 2024.

All you need to know about Invincible Season 2 Part 2

Invincible’s return to conclude the second half of its run is probably not too far off. The buzz surrounding the Season 2 Part 2, its potential release date, and the status of Season 3 is extensive as fans eagerly wait for the next update.

Like the first part, Invincible Season 2 Part 2 will have four episodes, bringing the total number of season 2 episodes to eight.

The return of Omni-Man and the discovery that the Viltrumites are pursuing Omni-Man and Invincible left Part 1 somewhat on the edge of suspense. Therefore, the next four episodes are loaded with dramatic twists and turns to keep the momentum going. We’ll have to wait till the show returns to find out the fate of the characters and also when Mark will return to Earth.

Kirkman has already stated that the show’s third season has been planned, but there is no information on its specific release date.

Who will join the Invincible cast for the new episodes?

A few new performers are coming to the show; Tim Robinson of I Think You Should Leave fame is the most significant among them. There are a few more, but they the main focus will be on Robinson.

While fans patiently wait for part 2, there are several other shows to binge on. Gen V is another young adult superhero film available on Prime Video that’s a must-watch for those who like the genre. Set in the world of The Boys, it centers on a group of teenagers attending a superhero college. However, there’s no need to see The Boys to enjoy this immensely entertaining television program.

Viewers can also check out Blue Eye Samurai on Netflix if one is looking for something content rich with violence and animated instead. It tells the story of a samurai (who has blue eyes, obviously) who is dead-set on hunting down all of the Westerners in Japan. It’s a series fueled by revenge and underscored by impressive animation, and one of the best shows that came out in 2023.

