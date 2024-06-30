Is The Irregular At Magic High School Getting A New Anime Film? Here's What We Know

The official X (formerly Twitter) account of The Irregular At Magic High School anime announced that a new film of the anime is on the way. It was also announced that the movie will animate the Yotsuba Succession arc of the light novel series.

The announcement was also accompanied by a short trailer and a teaser visual which the X account also posted. Here is everything about the movie we know so far.

The Irregular At Magic High School movie details

The upcoming movie of The Irregular At Magic High School anime was announced on June 28, 2024, Friday. The announcement, which happened right after the third season of the anime series finished airing, only had a short 15-second promotional video with it. Unfortunately, the short trailer did not give away any plot or release details as we just saw the two sibling protagonists Tatsuki and Mitsuri Shiba. A dismembered voice was narrating the video, but did not reveal any additional information.

This means, we do not have a release window for the anime movie as of yet, but hopefully, in the coming months, we will get more details. The only thing that was announced in the trailer and the teaser visual was that the film would cover the Yotsuba Succession arc, and the movie would also be named The Irregular at Magic High School: Yotsuba Succession Arc.

The Irregular At Magic High School just finished its third season

The third season of The Irregular At Magic High School started on April 5, 2024, and ended on June 28 with a total of 13 episodes. The series, which is based on the light novel series of the same name by Tsutomu Satō, first began airing back in 2014. The second season came out after a six-year-long hiatus period in 2020.

The third season was pretty short with only 13 episodes. The season completed the Ancient City Resurrection arc of the light novel series, and the next arc of the story is the Yotsuba Succession arc, which is receiving a movie adaptation. Hopefully, the movie will come out soon as the announcement was made right after the end of season 3. Keep your eyes on Pinkvilla to receive more updates about the upcoming The Irregular At Magic High School movie.

