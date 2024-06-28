Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings In Russian: Release Date, How To Watch And More Explored

Summer 2024's anime lineup includes a new title, Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian, set to air next month, featuring Masachika and Alya's bilingual romance. Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian, an anime with a unique premise, is set to become a highlight in Summer 2024. Despite the risky transition from panels to screens, the seasoned staff behind the show make it a fan favorite within the anime genre.

Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian is a romantic comedy through and through, with a Half-Russian Half-Japanese at the forefront who can’t seem to convey her true feelings in Japanese. The premise is oddly wholesome, as Alya puts up a harsh front for her deadbeat seatmate Masachika, yet her true feelings for him manage to slip out in Russian.

Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian release date and where to watch

Russian episode 1 of Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings is set to premiere on July 3, 2024, on Tokyo MX and other Japan-based channels. The episode can also be streamed on Crunchyroll and Ani-One Asia's YouTube channel with English subtitles in select regions.

Produced by Doga Kobo, Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian has been a highly anticipated series from the Summer 2024 lineup. The anime was previously slated to premiere in Spring 2024, but because of the production issues, it was pushed to July 2024.

However, due to the differences in time zones, fans outside Japan can stream the episode at the following times:

Pacific Daylight Time Wednesday, July 3, 2024 7:30 am

Central Standard Time Wednesday, July 3, 2024 9:30 am

Eastern Daylight Time Wednesday, July 3, 2024 10:30 am

Brazil Standard Time Wednesday, July 3, 2024 11:30 am

British Summer Time Wednesday, July 3, 2024 3:30 pm

Central European Summer Time Wednesday, July 3, 2024 4:30 pm

Indian Standard Time Wednesday, July 3, 2024 8 pm

Philippines Standard Time Wednesday, July 3, 2024 10:30 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time Wednesday, July 3, 2024 11:30 pm

Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian episode 1 will be available for streaming on various Japanese channels, including Tokyo MX, BS Nippon, Sun TV, KBS Kyoto, ABEMA, d Anime Store, Netflix, and U-NEXT.

Crunchyroll has acquired the rights to stream the series outside Japan, allowing fans from North, Central, and South America, Africa, Europe, the Middle East, Oceania, and the Indian subcontinent to watch the first episode. Medialink has licensed the anime for streaming in Oceania and Southeast Asia, excluding Australia and New Zealand, allowing fans to watch the first episode on Ani-One Asia's YouTube channel.

Based on the light novels by Sunsunsun and Momoco, Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian is being directed by Ryota Ito, who also serves as a series composer, at studio Doga Kobo alongside Yuhei Murota as character designer and chief animation director.

Plot of Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian

Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian follows Alisa, who is often called Alya, as she shoulders the terrible burden of being the most beautiful girl at her school. Her classmate, Masachika Kuze, is a lazy boy who tends to sleep in class. Alisa is outwardly annoyed by his behavior but secretly she makes flirtatious remarks to Masachika in her father’s native tongue, Russian, assuming he doesn’t understand her. The twist is that he speaks Russian himself, a fact he keeps to himself.

The tension between Alya becoming more flirtatious with Masachika and him struggling with his own growing feelings toward her without being able to reveal them is the core of this romantic comedy.

Yen Press describes Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian as,

"Alisa Mikhailovna Kujou is Seiren Private Academy’s 'solitary princess.' She’s a half-Russian beauty with silver hair, at the top of her class, a student council accountant, and…completely unapproachable. For some reason, she’s also taken on the responsibility of reprimanding the slacker who sits next to her in class. Masachika Kuze is constantly frustrating her by falling asleep, forgetting his textbooks, and just being an overall unexemplary student. Or at least, that’s how it looks from the outside.

She may put on a tough act, but she doesn’t mind Masachika as much as others would think. She even lets him call her by her nickname, Alya. Anyone hearing the comments she mutters in Russian under her breath might know how she really feels, but since none of her classmates understand the language, she’s free to say whatever she likes! Except…there is one person who knows what she’s saying. Masachika eavesdrops on her embarrassing revelations, pretending to be clueless, all the while wondering what her flirtatious comments actually mean!"

