IShowSpeed Reveals His Top 5 Anime Of All Time

The 19-year-old YouTuber and streamer Darren Jason Watkins Jr. better known as IShowSpeed or Speed, has taken the internet by storm in the last few years. His funny commentary during his live streams while playing games has skyrocketed his popularity on various social platforms.

Historically, IShowSpeed has been a huge fan of anime. He talks about this special interest of his during live streams and on social media. Fans also know him to be a huge fan of One Poece as the YouTuber has defended the show before.

IShowSpeed shared his top 5 favorite anime

In a recent interview with GQ Sports, the streamer/YouTuber revealed the list of his five favorite anime of all time when asked by the interviewer. IShowSpeed said that his fifth favorite anime is a show called Erased, though he also said that a lot of people might not know about it.

IShowSpeed said that his number 4 favorite anime of all time is Kingdom, and again said that a lot of people probably do not know what the show is about as he believes it to be very underrated. Then he said that for his third one, “I’ll probably have to go with Black Clover,” and then joked that the audience probably knows this one as it’s pretty popular.

For his second favorite anime, IShowSpeed said he would have to go with Naruto. And for the big finale, the streamer put on the drumrolls on the table and revealed that his no. 1 favorite anime of all time is One Piece.

IShowSpeed explained why he loves One Piece so much

After revealing that his favorite anime of all time is One Piece, IShowSpeed explained his love for the anime. Firstly, he said that he loves the protagonist Luffy. Then continued to say that during the COVID-19 quarantine, he was quite depressed because he could not go to school and socialize with others.

However, during this time, One Piece finally came to Netflix. Even though IShowSpeed knew about One Piece before, he never clicked on it as it was old and very long. However, one day while browsing, he finally clicked on the first episode of the anime to check what it was about and ended up watching 40 episodes on the same day. According to IShowSpeed, he became addicted to the show immediately. After that, he would watch about 40 episodes of One Piece daily until he finished it.

