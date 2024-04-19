Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 247 SPOILERS Out: Itadori Yuji Uses Black Flash Back To Back

Fans are on the edge of their seats after the last chapter, where we saw Sukuna use Black Flash twice before increasing his Cursed Energy regeneration. The intense confrontation between Sukuna and the Jujutsu sorcerers has reached incredible heights, and we finally saw the team's concerted efforts yield success as Yuji manages to deliver a Black Flash of his own unpon Sukuna. For fans that want know what happens next in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 247, here all the spoilers we have on the upcoming chapter.

ALSO READ: Jujutsu Kaisen: What Is Cursed Energy In The World Of JJK; EXPLAINED Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 247 SPOILERS

According to the Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 247 spoilers online, the chapter opens with a revealing flashback featuring Sukuna and Uraume discussing Yuji's inexplicable power. Uraume questions Yuji's ability to use Sukuna’s remnant Cursed Energy, prompting Sukuna to divulge a shocking truth – he devoured his twin brother in the womb to avoid starvation, and his deceased twin's soul ended up in the hands of Kenjaku. This lead to the creation of Itadori Yuji. Uraume ponders whether Yuji possesses the same potential as Sukuna.

Returning to the present, Sukuna and Yuji confront each other. Yuji surprises Sukuna by landing two consecutive Black Flashes, perhaps confirming Uraume’s thoughts about his potential. Yuuji gets pushed back into a pillar, though Yuji slices it and uses it to attack Sukuna.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Jujutsu Kaisen: THIS Is How Yuji Can Surpass Both Gojo And Sukuna; EXPLAINED

The narrator explains that Yuji now possesses two cursed techniques within him - Blood Manipulation from the death paintings and Sukuna's cursed technique Mizushi (Shrine). Yuji astounds Sukuna by wielding Sukuna's own cursed technique against him to try and cut off his leg though Sukuna slashes at him. Yuji is unfazed by this and lands another Black Flash on Sukuna.

Sukuna realizes Yuji's potential and becomes increasingly agitated. Yuji's relentless onslaught infuriates Sukuna, who finds it ridiculous that Yuji can use the techniques after only just learning them. A small flashback takes place, where Ino is seen Asking Gojo, Ijichi and Shoko whether she could use Nanami’s cursed tool. Gojo reassures him that he can as Nanami trusted Ino more than anyone else.

ALSO READ: Guinness World Records Names Jujutsu Kaisen The Most In-Demand Anime In The World Beating One Piece And AOT

In the present, Ino, using Nanami's cursed tool, distracts Sukuna with a Dragon attack. Sukuna easily slices it and grabs Nanami’s cursed tool. However, this was enough to allow Yuji to land another Black Flash on him. Enraged that Yuji would attempt to stand to equal grounds as him, Sukuna destroys the landing they were standing on and attempts to punch Yuji once more. With a dogged tenacity, Yuji grabs his arm and punches him with yet another Black Flash.

This time however, Sukuna retaliates and slashes Yuji’s face. Yuji, ignoring his bleeding face, lands another Black Flash on Sukuna again. Almost blinded by rage, Sukuna condemns Yuji as a ‘brat’ but is interrupted by Ino who threw Nanami’s knife at him. This gives Yuji enough time to prepare. Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 247 ends as Yuji delivers his eighth consecutive Black Flash, stunning Sukuna.

With no break scheduled for the next week, anticipation mounts as readers eagerly await the continuation of this thrilling confrontation.

Keep up with Pinkvilla for other spoilers and more.

ALSO READ: Jujutsu Kaisen: What Is Miguel’s Cursed Technique In The Manga? Explained