Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 257: What Is Yuji's Connection With Sukuna? Spoilers

This article contains major spoilers from Jujutsu Kaisen manga

Fans of Jujutsu Kaisen have long wondered about whether there was a connection between Itadori Yuji, who was born from a cursed womb, and the King of Curses Ryomen Sukuna. However, it seems that the most recent chapter of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga has finally revealed the familial bond between the two characters.

The spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 257 were revealed yesterday, even though the official English translation has not come out yet. The spoilers let us know that not only does Yuji awaken his cursed techniques in this chapter, making him one of the most powerful characters in the Jujutsu Kaisen universe right now, but that he is also related to the King of Curses Sukuna himself. The English translation Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 257 will be available on Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump issue 21 on 22nd April, Monday.

Sukuna’s connection to Yuji is revealed as their battle reaches its end

The end of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 256 already let us know that Yuji was finally going to awaken his innate Cursed Technique in the next chapter after he hit Sukuna with a tremendously powerful Black Flash. Fans have generally been worried about Yuji's underwhelming powers for the last few arcs, but since he is the protagonist of the story, everyone anticipated a massive power-up which would grant him an upper hand against Sukuna.

However, Itadori’s Cursed Technique was not the only thing revealed in chapter 257. According to the spoilers, it was also revealed that Yuji is related to Sukuna in a very familial way. The chapter went back in time when Uraume asked Sukuna what Yuji’s real identity was. The King of Curses revealed that he ate his twin in the womb of their mother because he was hungry. Apparently, the soul of the devoured twin was reincarnated as Jin Itadori, Yuji’s father. Since Yuji is the result of Kenjaku and Jin’s union, that makes him Sukuna’s nephew in a roundabout way.

The shocking revelation was accompanied by another surprise

The revelation that Yuji and Sukuna are indeed related in a roundabout way was one of the highlights of the chapter. It also led Uraume to wonder if Yuji could be as powerful as Sukuna. After that we saw Yuji hit Sukuna with back-to-back Black Flashes and try to slice Sukuna’s leg.

It was then that the narrator reveals that Yuji Itadori has awakened two distinct and powerful Cursed Techniques during the fight. The first one being Blood Manipulation which he inherited as a cursed womb and a power that is similar to that of Choseo and Noritoshi Kamo. The second Cursed Technique is, however, Mizushi or Shrine, which is pretty much the same as Sukuna’s technique.

And even though none of his techniques are as polished as their original users yet, the fact that Yuji can use both of these techniques in battle makes him tremendously more powerful than before. It is also being theorized by fans that Yuji might also be able to use the Body Swapping technique of Kenjaku based on an older chapter.

The new powers make Yuji a formidable opponent

Awakening his innate Cursed Techniques mean that Yuji has now become one of the most powerful characters in the world of Jujutsu Kaisen. His relation to Sukuna allows him to use Shrine, even though it is a little different from Sukuna’s version and its slices considerably weaker. Sukuna is immensely irked by this development and wonders if Yuji can truly surpass him.

After the revelation we see Yuji continuing to mob Sukuna with consecutive Black Flashes which worries the King of Curses. He is then attacked by Ino, who throws Nanami Kento’s blunt blade at him alongside a dragon he summons through his own Auspicious Beast Summon technique. Even though Sukuna slashes the beast in time and kicks away the blade, he is once again hit by a Black Flash from Yuji who got closer by taking advantage of his distraction.

According to the spoilers Yuji continues to hit Sukuna with consecutive Black Flashes after that, which makes the Curse wonder if Yuji has truly surpassed him in terms of power. Ino once again attacks Sukuna when he tries to attack Itadori, and urges his junior to hit the curse with everything he has, resulting in him hitting Sukuna with the eighth Black Flash of this battle. The narrator then reveals that Yuji Itadori has not only become Sukuna’s equal but may have surpassed him.

The aftermath of the battle still remains to be seen, and it will also be interesting to learn what Sukuna might do to escape Yuji’s wrath. However, fans who had previously theorized that Yuji might have been Sukuna’s twin were shocked to learn that it was actually his father who was the reincarnation of Sukuna’s deceased twin. Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more anime reveals.

