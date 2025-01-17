Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 121: Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More

The last chapter of Kaiju No. 8 saw Kafka Hibino revive, promising Mina Ashiro that he would return. Kafka then resumed his fight, landing a powerful strike on Meireki as seen in the previous chapter. After this clash, Gen Narumi excitedly urged Kafka to show him his strength.

Meireki then launched a brutal glyph attack against Kafka, though he easily withstands the assault and heals himself effortlessly. As he powered up, a flashback revealed Kafka reconciling with his past self. The chapter finally ended with Kafka shedding his kaiju skin, unveiling a daunting new form.

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 121 is likely to focus on Kafka’s continued battle with Meireki, depicting his new form’s full potential. While initially matched in strength, Kafka is expected to gain the upper hand against the creature gradually.

Hoshina, Narumi, and Mina will likely discuss their next steps, ultimately deciding to leave the fight to Kafka while ensuring their own safety. The chapter may also conclude with Kafka beginning to unleash his true power, setting up for a decisive blow in the following issue.

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 121 is set to release at 12:00 am JST on Friday, January 31, 2025, according to the MANGAPlus website. For international readers, the chapter will be available on Thursday morning, though the exact time may vary based on region and time zone.

Fans can read Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 121 through official platforms like Viz Media's website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus, or the Shonen Jump+ app. While Viz Media and MANGAPlus provide free access to the first and latest three chapters, Shonen Jump+ requires a paid subscription for full access.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.