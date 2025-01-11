Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 120 Delayed: Everything You Need To Know
Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 120 is on the horizon with new details on Kafka’s transformation and the JAKDF’s battle against the Meireki Era Mega Monster. Get the new release date, expected plot and more here.
Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 120 was originally slated for release in the first week of January, but fans were surprised to find an unexpected 14-page illustration compilation instead. While the stunning artwork served as a treat for readers, the last chapter’s cliffhanger has left many impatient for the continuation of the main story.
Fans witnessed Kafka Hibino take on a monumental responsibility in Chapter 119, bearing a collective grudge against Meireki in order to defeat the monster. In the real world, Mina Ashiro noticed that Kafka had survived as his kaiju form despite a lack of vitals as well.
The final battle continued, as Narumi and Hoshina were pushed to their limits in the battle against Meireki. Narumi also suffered a devastating blow that appeared fatal, only for Kafka to return at the last second, rescuing him in dramatic fashion.
Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 120 will likely confirm that Gen Narumi’s death is now inevitable, given the severe injuries he sustained. Mina Ashiro may also be seen coming to terms with the fact that Kafka cannot revert to his human form anymore.
The chapter will likely end just as the battle against the Meireki Era Mega Monster begins. Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 120 was originally set for January 3, 2025. It will now be released on January 17, 2025, at 12 am JST.
Fans can read Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 120 on Viz Media, MANGA Plus, or Shonen Jump+. Viz Media and MANGA Plus offer free access to the first three and latest three chapters, while a subscription to Shonen Jump+ is required for the full series.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.