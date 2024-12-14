Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 119: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

The last chapter saw Kafka learn more about the ‘heart of grudge’ within him, as well as his Kaiju form’s origins. With the oni-mask samurai having asked Kafka to make a decision, fans saw Kafka seemingly lose his humanity in order to fight the Meireki Era Mega Monster.

Now, fans are looking forward to answers as to whether he is truly unable to reverse this transformation or if there is a possibility for him to regain his former self after overcoming Meireki. Don’t miss Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 119 to find out more about his current state, and keep reading to discover the release date, where to read it and other details.

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 119: Release date and where to read

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 119 will be released on Friday, December 20, 2024, at 12 am JST. For most international readers, this translates to a release on Thursday, December 19, depending on their time zone.

Fans can access Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 119 through official platforms such as Viz Media, Shueisha’s MANGA Plus, or the Shonen Jump+ app. Viz Media and MANGA Plus offer free access to the first and latest three chapters, while a subscription to Shonen Jump+ provides full access to the entire series.

Expected plot in Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 119

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 119 will likely shift back to the battlefield, focusing on the current state of the fight against the Meireki Era Mega Monster. While Kafka was unconscious, Narumi and Hoshina may have struggled to hold Meireki at bay, with Mina attempting to awaken Kafka.

She may despair and assume Kafka has died, only for him to return in a powerful, transformed state, likely releasing a massive energy burst. Kafka’s reawakening should lead to a direct confrontation with the monster, setting up a three-on-one fight involving Kafka, Narumi, and Hoshina against Meireki.

Advertisement

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 118 recap

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 118 depicts Kafka’s choice to embrace his powers fully. The oni-mask warrior explains the Flying Larva’s origins, calling it “the fruit of their grudge,” formed from the collective resentment of fallen warriors.

Unmasking himself, the warrior reveals a striking resemblance to Kafka, suggesting a familial connection. He offers Kafka two choices: reclaim his heart to live as a human or convert it into a new core to return as Kaiju No. 8 permanently, sacrificing his humanity.

Kafka thinks about the warriors’ pain and, moved by their sacrifice, accepts the core. Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 118 ends with Kafka seemingly undergoing a significant and perhaps permanent transformation, readying himself for battle.

For more updates from the Kaiju No. 8 manga, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.