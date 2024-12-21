Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 120: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

Kafka’s timely return has provided a decisive rescue for Gen Narumi, leaving fans excitedly awaiting Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 120 to find out whether Kafka can defeat the Meireki Era Mega Monster (often referred to as Meireki).

Don’t miss Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 120 to learn more, and keep reading to discover the release date, where to read, and more details.

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 120: Release date and where to read

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 120 is scheduled for release on Friday, January 3, 2024, at 12 am JST. International fans can expect the chapter on Thursday, January 2, at approximately 3 pm GMT / 8 am PT / 11 am ET, though the exact time may vary by region.

Fans can access Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 120 through official platforms like Viz Media, Shueisha’s MANGA Plus, or the Shonen Jump+ app. Viz Media and MANGA Plus offer free access to the first three and the latest three chapters, while Shonen Jump+ requires a subscription for the full series.

Expected plot in Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 120

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 120 will likely focus on Kafka assessing Narumi and Hoshina’s conditions, confirming their inability to continue fighting. Kafka may request Mina’s assistance, prompting an ordinance drop to equip her with effective weaponry.

Updates on the larger battlefield, particularly Reno’s status, are also expected. Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 120 may conclude with Reno being teased as a key player while Kafka and Mina prepare to face the Meireki Era Mega Monster.

Advertisement

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 119 recap

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 119 reveals the oni-mask warrior’s concern about Kafka’s ability to bear the collective grudge against Meireki, but Kafka accepts the burden with determination. Back in reality, Mina observes Kafka’s kaiju form remaining active despite a lack of vitals, confirming his survival.

Meanwhile, Narumi and Hoshina face imminent overheating during their intense battle with Meireki. Narumi pushes his Numbers Weapon No. 1 to its limits, but Meireki lands a devastating blow. As Narumi faces a fatal attack, Kafka returns, saving him at the last moment in Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 119.

For more updates from the Kaiju No. 8 manga, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.