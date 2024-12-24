Kengan Omega Chapter 289: Release Date, Where To Read, What To Expect And More

The last chapter wrapped up events on Narushima Koga’s side, while Tokita Ohma and Shen Wulong’s parted ways. Meanwhile, hints of Tokita Niko and Shen Luo-han’s hidden plans against the Connector were made.

With Nogi Hideki announcing a six-month timeline for the upcoming Kengan match, fighters like Kanoh Agito and others will be preparing for this monumental showdown. Don’t miss Kengan Omega Chapter 289 for updates on their progress, and keep reading to find out the release date, expected plot and more.

Kengan Omega Chapter 289: Release date and where to read

Comikey has announced that Kengan Omega Chapter 289 will be released on Wednesday, December 25, 2024, at 12:00 pm JST, following the series’ weekly schedule. Fans can look forward to its availability on December 24, 2024, at 11:00 pm ET / 8:00 pm PT, adjusted for their local time zones.

To read Kengan Omega Chapter 289 as soon as it’s available, fans can visit Shogakukan’s Ura Sunday or the official Comikey platform. While Comikey requires a subscription, it provides premium translations and ensures timely updates for all the latest chapters.

What to expect in Kengan Omega Chapter 289?

Kengan Omega Chapter 289 could provide updates on key fighters as they prepare for the upcoming Kengan match, likely emphasizing their training environments and brief interactions. Kanoh Agito may be shown refining his formless style and conditioning his body after the intense Real Championship.

Kaolan Wongsawat could be seen recovering from his injuries while honing his striking techniques. Rolon Donaire might strategize new countermeasures based on his prior match experiences, while Arashiyama Jurota could focus on refining his judo and grappling strength in Kengan Omega Chapter 289.

Advertisement

Kengan Omega Chapter 288 recap

Kengan Omega Chapter 288, titled Countdown, opens with a phone call between Asari Kosuke and Narushima Koga. Kosuke appreciates Koga’s handling of Yumigahama Hikaru, aligning with the Yakuza’s interests.

Meanwhile, Ohma and Shen Wulong discuss upcoming Kengan matches during a fishing session. Elsewhere, Tokita Niko and Shen Luo-han deliberate their next moves against Wulong. At Nogi Group Headquarters, Nogi Hideki informs Yamashita Kazuo of a six-month preparation period for an irregular match against Wulong.

This would also allow enough time for the Real Championship fighters to recover. Kengan Omega Chapter 288 ends with Ohma bidding Kuroki Gensei and Shen Wulong farewell after breakfast, resolutely preparing for their next encounter.

Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates from the Kengan Omega manga.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.