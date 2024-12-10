Kengan Omega Chapter 287: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

The last chapter of Kengan Omega saw the beginning of the rematch between Yumigahama Hikaru and Narushima Koga, where the former Sixth Fang of Metsudo severely underestimated his opponent.

With Koga having dealt significant damage to Hikaru, fan now look forward to the upcoming Kengan Omega Chapter 287 to find out how the Traitor Fang will retaliate. Don’t miss it as it releases, and keep reading to discover when it’s out, the expected plot and more.

Kengan Omega Chapter 287: Release date and where to read

As confirmed by Comikey, Kengan Omega Chapter 287 will be released on Wednesday, December 11, 2024, at 12:00 pm JST, aligning with the manga's customary weekly release schedule. Fans worldwide expect the chapter to be released on December 10, 2024, at 11:00 pm ET / 8:00 pm PT, adjusted to their respective time zones.

The series has 24 volumes out so far and follows a weekly release schedule. Kengan Omega Chapter 287 can be found in Shogakukan's Ura Sunday, or accessed on Comikey, the official platform for Kengan Omega manga. While Comikey requires a subscription, it offers premium translations and regular updates on the latest chapters.

Expected plot in Kengan Omega Chapter 287

Kengan Omega Chapter 287 may see Yumigahama Hikaru unleash his full arsenal of techniques, incorporating techniques like the Kamijo Style Spearmanship and the Sakimori Style: Quickdraw to regain control of the duel.

His mastery over weapon-based techniques may force Koga to adapt quickly, relying on the versatility of the Niko Style to counter. Hikaru’s frustration could fuel his aggression, leading to more reckless but powerful moves in Kengan Omega Chapter 287.

Advertisement

Kengan Omega Chapter 286 recap

Kengan Omega Chapter 286, titled Payback, continues Narushima Koga’s fight against Yumigahama Hikaru. Hikaru mocks Koga’s hometown, referencing its Yakuza connections, prompting Koga to attack.

Koga uses the Niko Style’s Flame Kata: Raging Fire to close in, dodges Hikaru’s knife with Flickering Flame, and lands a Flashing Steel punch to disarm him. Hikaru counters with a series of punches, making full use of his impressive strength.

Koga dodges Hikaru’s finishing move and lands a Crescent Moon Kick to Hikaru’s lumbar, mirroring Hikaru’s prior attack when they first fought. Frustrated by Koga’s progress, Hikaru vows to kill him, while Koga remains determined to get his payback in Kengan Omega Chapter 286.

For more updates from the Kengan Omega manga, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.