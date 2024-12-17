Kengan Omega Chapter 288: Release Date, Where To Read, What To Expect And More

Narushima Koga’s rematch against Yumigahama Hikaru has come to an end, with the former emerging victorious. With a newfound confidence in his abilities, fans are looking forward to how the fighter’s abilities grow as the series progresses.

Don’t miss Kengan Omega Chapter 288 to find out what happens next, and keep reading to discover the release date, where to read it, the expected plot, and more details.

Kengan Omega Chapter 288: Release date and where to read

Comikey has announced that Kengan Omega Chapter 288 will be released on Wednesday, December 18, 2024, at 12:00 pm JST, following the manga's usual weekly schedule. For most international readers, this means the chapter will be available on December 17, 2024, though the exact time may vary due to time zone differences.

Kengan Omega Chapter 288 can be accessed on Shogakukan's Ura Sunday or Comikey, the official platforms for the series, which may require a subscription for access to high-quality translations and updates.

What to expect in Kengan Omega Chapter 288?

Kengan Omega Chapter 288 could shift focus to Tokita Ohma and Gaoh Ryuki's ongoing training. Fans may see glimpses of their progress, with Ohma refining advanced Niko Style techniques and Ryuki mastering moves to overcome his reliance on lethal strikes.

Alternatively, Kengan Omega Chapter 288 could explore the aftermath of the Real Championship, featuring Kanoh Agito recovering from his match against Kaolan Wongsawat or Yamashita Kazuo's assessments on the tournament's impact on the Kengan Association.

Advertisement

Kengan Omega Chapter 287 recap

Kengan Omega Chapter 287, titled Strike of Judgment, Narushima Koga and Yumigahama Hikaru's fight continues as Hikaru threatens Koga. A flashback reveals Koga's training under Shen Wulong, who taught him to instantly exploit Kinetic Vision to predict and counter-attacks.

Using these techniques, Koga breaks Hikaru's toe mid-motion, follows up with a punch, and overwhelms him with relentless strikes. Drawing from Shen's teachings, Koga neutralizes Hikaru's movements with precision, akin to Kaolan's Foresight Killer but leveraging his own Fist Eye.

After landing an Ironbreaker and a Brazilian Kick, Koga defeats Hikaru in Kengan Omega Chapter 287. He advises Hikaru to surrender, acknowledging his role in Koga's growth.

Keep up with Pinkvilla for more updates from the Kengan Omega manga and others from the Kengaverse.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.