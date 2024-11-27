Loner Life In Another World Episode 10: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

Haruka and Angelica have made steady progress up the dungeon, defeating all obstacles in their way as they did so. With the loner and former Dungeon Emperor en route, the people of Omui have noticed that a Monster Stampede is on the way.

Loner Life In Another World Episode 10: Release date and where to stream

Loner Life In Another World Episode 10 is set to air on Japanese television at 12:00 am JST on Friday, November 29, 2024. International viewers can access the episode a day earlier, on Thursday, November 28, with release times varying by region and time zone.

For global audiences, Loner Life In Another World Episode 10 will be available for streaming on HIDIVE. Fans in Southeast Asia can watch it on Muse Communication’s official YouTube channel, Muse Asia.

Expected plot in Loner Life In Another World Episode 10

Loner Life In Another World Episode 10 will be titled ‘Stampede.’ The episode will likely see Haruka and Angelica continuing their ascent through the dungeon, overcoming a number of challenges. Simultaneously, Marielle may join the Class Rep’s group to deliver vital information about the Monster Stampede.

Given the progression of events and Haruka and Angelica’s incredible capabilities, Loner Life In Another World Episode 10 may even see the two take care of the monsters before they get the chance to reach Omui. The episode may also see Haruka reunite with his classmates.

Loner Life In Another World Episode 9 recap

Loner Life In Another World Episode 9, titled ‘The Loner & the Dungeon Emperor,’ begins with Marielle and her father observing ominous weather, interpreting it as a bad sign for Omui. In the dungeon, Haruka struggles against the Dungeon Emperor, who avoids delivering a fatal blow.

Haruka discovers that the Emperor, named Angelica, is being manipulated and uses his staff to absorb its miasma, freeing Angelica from control. Unintentionally subjugating Angelica, Haruka teams up with her to climb out of the dungeon.

Meanwhile, the Class Rep and others face a giant on floor 50, struggling until devising a strategy to defeat it. Angelica dispatches a living sword effortlessly, helping Haruka progress in Loner Life In Another World Episode 9.

Marielle warns the adventurers’ guild of the Monster Stampede threat, emphasizing the danger Haruka and the group may face.

