Love Is Indivisible By Twins Episode 3: Release Date, Where To Watch And More

Based on a light novel series of the same name written by Shihon Takamura and illustrated by Almic, Love Is Indivisible By Twins is a new anime that has gained some popularity. The story of the anime focuses on twin sisters Rumi and Naori, and their childhood friend Jun.

In the second episode of the series, we saw Jun getting into another relationship after Rumi broke up with him. But it came to light that this relationship was also set up by Rumi. Here is what you need to know about the upcoming third episode of the anime including its release date, streaming details, and more.

Love Is Indivisible By Twins episode 3 release date, streaming details, and more

Love Is Indivisible By Twins episode 3 is coming out on July 24, 2024, Wednesday, at 11:30 p.m. JST. Due to time differences, the episode will come out in other countries at different times. In Japan the episode will air first on AT-X and then on other channels such s BS Nippon TV, KBS, Tokyo MX, and Sun TV. For international viewers, the episode will be available on Crunchyroll.

As Jun and Naori made their relationship official in the last episode of Love Is Indivisible By Twins, the next episode will probably explore their new love more. We might also get to see Rumi and her feelings for Jun that she still harbors despite her reassurances. This might also cause some tension between her and her sister Naori. However, this is all speculative as a preview for the next episode has not been released yet.

Love Is Indivisible By Twins episode 2 recap

The second episode of Love Is Indivisible By Twins began with the three main characters, Jun, Rumi, and Naori now in high school as the Golden Week holidays were going on. The Jinjugi and Shirosaki families had a barbeque together and Jun and Naori were very close to each other. Naori then went to her sister Rumi as the others talked and told him how much she resembles their mother, which was surprising given the recent events. It was then revealed that when Rumi broke up with Jun, she asked him to date Naori, who also liked him.

The narrative then shifted to a couple of days ago on the second day of Golden Week as Rumi was asked by her mother to go to the Shirosaki family home to ask Jun whether he had any objections if yakisoba was made for the barbeque. When she reached, Jun’s parents were heading out for a date and asked her to wake him up. Rumi looked at Jun for a long time before finally waking him up and it was revealed that she did not want to break up with Jun, but did it for her sister Naori who had a crush on Jun. Before leaving, she almost kissed him but held back as she thought of Naori.

Later, Jun and Naori went on a cinema date and took a walk alongside the river where Jun asked Naori to be his girlfriend. She declined at first, saying her mother told her not to date Star Trek and Sherlock Holmes fans, but then said that she was joking and agreed to be his girlfriend. Later the same night, Naori told her sister about their relationship and Rumi congratulated he and told her that she had no hard feelings.

We then saw Jun and Naori in his room, where the latter was completely engrossed in a book. Jun admitted that he could hardly keep up with Naori’s vast taste as she consumed many books and movies. She then asked him for a kiss.

