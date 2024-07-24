Lycoris Recoil Returns with Special Miniseries of Shorts; Everything We Know So Far

The Lycoris Recoil TV anime's second anniversary stream revealed a movie plan consisting of six shorts, each around a few minutes long. Storyboards and episode direction will be handled by various people under Adachi's supervision, with character designer Imigimuru penning one script. The short movies will be released ahead of the new Lycoris Recoil anime project, announced in February 2023, though exact dates are still unknown. The storyboard artists and episode directors are young creatives who have expressed interest in the project.

Lycoris Recoil will be getting a few short movies

A-1 Pictures' Lycoris Recoil series will return in six short movies, each focusing on the daily lives of the characters. The series' light novel and manga illustrator, Imigimuru, will also be involved in the production. The announcements were made on the Lycoris Recoil X account, with the follow-ups expected to be interquels set during the original show's storyline.

Shingo Adachi, the director of Lycoris, announced in February 2023 that a follow-up movie would be released. This marks a welcome break for fans who enjoyed the charisma of Chisato and Takina and the alternate-present Tokyo setting. However, the content of the six small movies remains a mystery, as it remains to be seen what the series will occupy itself with.

The image of Chisato and Takina in uniform seems to suggest that the movies will be interspersed during the original show's storyline. While the story is concise, it includes unspoken time skips between major events that are ideal for inserting extra stories unrelated to the original plot. Though it's tempting to assume "daily life" equates to slice-of-life comedy shenanigans, with any luck, fans will also get to see Chisato and Takina getting into firefights—the other half of the show's identity. All six movies cannot be spent on just domestic comedy, lest that formula become boring from overexposure.

Advertisement

Lycoris Recoil gained popularity in the Fall 2022 season due to its comedic interactions between the two main leads. The LycoReco 2nd Anniversary hashtag suggests A-1 plans to release trailers, further information, or even the Lycoris Recoil movies before 2024, as fans eagerly await more of the popular anime. Video game auteur Hideo Kojima recommended the series, highlighting its potential for success.

A brief introduction to Lycoris Recoil

Set in Tokyo, Lycoris Recoil follows two young orphaned teenage girls named Chisato Nishikigi and Takina Inoue, who were recruited in the Direct Attack organization to carry out assassinations under the "Lycoris" program while they work at a local café and perform various tasks such as childcare, shopping, and teaching classes.

Takina Inoue is a member of a government-sponsored all-female task force of assassins and spies made up of young orphaned girls known as "Lycoris", an undercover group named after the flower who eliminate criminals and terrorists in Tokyo while disguised as high school students to maintain peace in Japan, with roots in a fictional pre-Meiji group named Higanbana.

Advertisement

However, during an operation to intercept a large exchange of firearms, she starts firing indiscriminately at the enemies in order to save a colleague who was taken hostage, jeopardizing the safety of other Lycoris in the process. As a result, the agency dismisses her for disobeying orders.

She is then transferred to work with an elite Lycoris agent named Chisato Nishikigi, who is known for her involvement in the destruction of the old radio tower, in a branch of the agency that operates undercover as a café called "LycoReco.". Intending to be reinstated to the agency, Takina cooperates with Chisato in managing the café, while the peace that is being protected by the Lycoris is being challenged by terrorists led by the deranged Majima.

A manga adaptation by Yasunori Bizen began serialization in Media Factory's manga magazine, Monthly Comic Flapper, in September 2022. A spin-off light novel, titled Lycoris Recoil: Ordinary Days, written by Asaura and illustrated by Imigimuru, was published under ASCII Media Works' Dengeki Bunko in September 2022 as well.

Advertisement

Lycoris Recoil ranked first in the Anime Corner Summer 2022 Weekly Poll chart for three consecutive weeks since its premiere and would eventually top the site's Summer 2022 Anime of the Season Ranking. The series would end up in eighth place in Anime Corner's 2022 Anime of the Year Ranking. In a survey of Favorite TV Anime of 2022 by Japanese anime website AnimeAnime.jp, Lycoris Recoil ended up in the number one spot with a reported 12.3% of the overall vote.

By August 24, 2022, Lycoris Recoil had become the most-watched anime from the summer season in Japan, ranking sixth overall among the Top 10 most-watched anime in Japan for August 2022. The series retained sixth place on the list for September 2022.

ALSO READ: No Longer Allowed in Another World Release Schedule for All Episodes