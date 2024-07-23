No Longer Allowed in Another World Release Schedule for All Episodes

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from No Longer Allowed in Another World

No Longer Allowed in Another World, an Isekai anime, gained popularity after its premiere on July 9, 2024. The series features Osamu Dazai in an Isekai setting and has garnered significant online buzz. The official Twitter account announced that the show will be released in one season, with 12 episodes total, a response to the show's growing popularity.

Complete release schedule of No Longer Allowed In Another World

No Longer Allowed in Another World anime will air 12 episodes in the Summer 2024 session, broadcasting in a single cour. The series debuted on July 9, 2024, on AT-X and later on Tokyo MX, BS11, and other Japanese channels. Currently, only two episodes have been released, with the third set to be released on July 23, 2024. The complete release schedule for No Longer Allowed in Another World, as per the JST, PDT, BST, and IST timings, is here as follows:

Episode 1 (released): July 9, 2024, 11:30 PM/8 AM/4 PM/8:30 PM

Episode 2 (released): July 16, 2024, 11:30 PM/8 AM/4 PM/8:30 PM

Episode 3: July 23, 2024, 11:30 PM/8 AM/4 PM/8:30 PM

Episode 4: July 30, 2024, 11:30 PM/8 AM/4 PM/8:30 PM

Episode 5: August 6, 2024, 11:30 PM/8 AM/4 PM/8:30 PM

Episode 6: August 13, 2024, 11:30 PM/8 AM/4 PM/8:30 PM

Episode 7: August 20, 2024, 11:30 PM/8 AM/4 PM/8:30 PM

Episode 8: August 27, 2024, 11:30 PM/8 AM/4 PM/8:30 PM

Episode 9: September 3, 2024, 11:30 PM/8 AM/4 PM/8:30 PM

Episode 10: September 10, 2024, 11:30 PM/8 AM/4 PM/8:30 PM

Episode 11: September 17, 2024, 11:30 PM/8 AM/4 PM/8:30 PM

Episode 12: September 24, 2024, 11:30 PM/8 AM/4 PM/8:30 PM

Advertisement

No Longer Allowed in Another World is available for streaming on AT-X in Japan, Tokyo MX, BS11, and other local networks. International fans can stream the anime on Crunchyroll, which has acquired the streaming rights for North America, South America, Central America, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and India. However, popular platforms like Prime Video, Netflix, and Muse Asia's YouTube channel have not acquired the license to stream the show. The series is part of Crunchyroll's Summer 2024 line-up.

A brief introduction to No Longer Allowed In Another World

The story of No Longer Allowed in Another World follows a depressed author known as Sensei, who makes a suicide pact with his girlfriend Sacchan. Before they can do anything, they are struck by a truck, and Sensei suddenly finds himself in another world, where an elf priestess named Annette summons him to be a hero. However, he ignores her and wanders off, having no desire to help others.

Advertisement

He tries to get himself killed but fails due to luck, and he inadvertently saves a catgirl whom he names Tama. He never pays attention to her and always tunes her out whenever she tries to reveal her true name. Annette and Tama become his companions, as he desires to find Sacchan so they can complete their suicide pact.

What happened in the previous episodes of No Longer Allowed In Another World?

In the second episode of No Longer Allowed In Another World, Osamu Dazai (Sensei) and his party arrive at Rotto, a castle town. They meet King Thomas and his daughter, Princess Charlotte. Thomas plans to marry either Gomes or Otto, the valiant knight and Charlotte's childhood friend, with the groom becoming the next king. Sensei, an adventurer, asks Thomas who he thinks will be the best fit for Charlotte.

Osamu Dazai refuses to answer a crucial decision affecting Charlotte's future, accusing the king of failure and being a "horrific tyrant." Later, he sees Charlotte staring at a lake, feeling so relaxed that he wants to drown. Charlotte shares her distress with Dazai, but Sensei advises her not to dedicate her life solely for the other's sake.

Advertisement

He suggests she look into her heart and ask what she truly wants. The next day, Charlotte confesses to her father in the courtroom that she intends to commit double suicide with Osamu Dazai since only he understands her actual feelings. Undoubtedly, the princess' decision shocks King Thomas. At that moment, Gomes unveils his actual identity as the underling of the Demon King. He says that he wants to destroy Rotto and every living person in the land.

Tama and Annette fight against a demonic entity, but the Sensei asks the demon to kill them. Charlotte, hesitant, decides to protect her land. Tama and Annette defeat the demon, and Thomas abdicates his throne. Thomas makes his daughter the Queen of Rotto. The episode ends with an injured Annette bringing the Sensei to an elven priest, leaving a cliffhanger.

The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

ALSO READ: Loner Life in Another World Anime Announces New Cast and Key Visual