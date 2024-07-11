Magic Maker Anime Gets 2025 Release Window With New PV And Visual; DEETS

The official announcement for the upcoming Magic Maker anime was released on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, confirming the show's production. Alongside the announcement, a teaser visual and a new promotional video were also unveiled.

Magic Maker, also known as Magic Maker: How to Make Magic in Another World, is adapted from a Japanese light novel series written by Kazuki Kaburagi and illustrated by Kururi. The novel series has been adapted into a manga illustrated by Tomozo Nishioka.

Magic Maker anime release window, staff, and cast

The recent announcement confirmed that the Magic Maker anime is scheduled for release in 2025, although a specific date or window has not been specified yet. Alongside this, the main cast and staff for the series were also unveiled.

Megumi Han will voice Shion, and Ai Kakuma will voice Marie, the central sibling duo in the story. Both voice actors expressed their excitement about joining the project on their official X (formerly Twitter) accounts.

The production team for Magic Maker is led by Studio Deen, with Kazuomi Koga serving as the director. Keiichiro Ochi is responsible for writing and supervising the scripts, while Takayuki Noguchi is the character designer. Kana Hashiguchi and Kei Yoshikawa are handling the music for the series, which will be produced by TOY’S FACTORY.

Magic Maker anime plot

The Magic Maker novel series centers around a man deeply fascinated by magic who dies in his world, only to be reborn in another as a boy named Shion. Initially devastated to find no magic in this new world, his outlook changes when he witnesses a magical phenomenon at a lake with his sister Marie, sparking hope.

Advertisement

In the recent promotional video for the anime, Shion and Marie are depicted in a medieval setting. Marie shows interest in sword fighting, contrasting with Shion's focus on magic. The video features voiceovers from the cast, illustrating how Shion is isekai-ed into this world. A mysterious blonde girl also appears briefly, though her role and voice actor remain undisclosed.

Accompanying the video, the anime's official X (formerly Twitter) account unveiled a striking teaser visual. It showcases Shion and Marie observing a magical event, highlighting their awe. While details remain sparse, updates are anticipated as more voice actors join the cast, hopefully including a release date for the anime.

ALSO READ: Monogatari: Off And Monster Episode 2: Release Date, Where To Watch, Plot & More