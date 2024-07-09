Monogatari: Off And Monster Episode 2: Release Date, Where To Watch, Plot & More

This article contains spoilers from Monogatari: Off and Monster episode 1

The very first episode of Monogatari: Off and Monster just came out and fans were happy to see that the anime is treating the source material very well. Studio Shaft, who is in charge of the animation also did a fantastic job with the surrealistic mood of the story and portrayed it perfectly.

After the first episode, which was almost entirely based on character interactions, fans are ready for a bit more action-packed second episode. Here is everything you need to know about Monogatari: Off and Monster episode 2.

Monogatari: Off and Monster episode 2 release date, streaming details, and more

The second episode of Monogatari: Off and Monster is coming out on July 13, 2024, Saturday at 10 p.m. JST. Due to time differences, the episode will be available in other regions at different times. In Japan, the episode will be exclusively streamed on ABEMA. International fans, on the other hand, will have to stream the episode on Crunchyroll. However, only the English subbed version of the anime is available as of now and it might take some time for the English dubbed version to come out.

From how the first episode of the series has ended, it looks like Ononoki will try to neutralize the situation. However, that is not all. There are some other deuteragonists, like Oikura Sadachi, who have not been introduced in the story yet. The second episode might also bring some new characters and new interactions for the fans to enjoy as we get a little bit deeper into the lore of the story.

Monogatari: Off and Monster episode 1 recap

The first episode of Monogatari: Off and Monster, based on Nisio Isin’s novel series of the same name started with a quick montage of the character of Yotsugi Ononoki. The first part was dedicated to showing the viewer what happened before and we saw that there has been a lot of progress since Araraki realized that Ononoki is not just a doll but a humanoid. We also saw that he promised to join her quests.

The budding manga artist Nadeko also had a conversation with Ononoki and she helped the latter create a slime-like monster. Ononoki insisted on lighting a monster alone in the presence of Araraki because the latter insisted on fighting beside her. However, Ononoki was overwhelmed and it was Miyoki Hachikuji who finally saved her. Then we saw how Araki Tsukihi lost her memories due to her amnesia and did not remember the entire truth about her doll. Ononoki ended up making the same mistake which got her caught and Araki realized that she is not just a life-sized doll.

It is very fun to see various characters interacting with each other in this series which started off with the Off Season of the story. However, people are also waiting for the Monster Season of the anime which will focus on the college life of the protagonist Araki who has already graduated high school. New adventures await the protagonist and all the girls that he has saved from supernatural phenomena in the past.

