Mayonaka Punch Episode 1: Release Date, Where To Watch, Plot, And More

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Mayonaka Punch anime.

Mayonaka Punch Episode 1 is all set to debut in July 2024. Mayonaka Punch is being animated by P.A. Works and produced by Kadokawa Corporation. The manga adaptation by Tomomi Usui began serialization in March 2024. Tomomi Usui is best known for his work on Kami to Yobareta Otaku and Rule: Shoumetsu Kyoushisu.

Along with the manga and anime, a light novel series will be published in July 2024. The light novel series is written by Tsuzuro Hibi and illustrated by Tsukasa Kotobuki. Here’s everything you need to know about Mayonaka Punch Episode 1.

Mayonaka Punch Episode 1 Release Date

Mayonaka Punch Episode 1 will premiere at 10:30 pm JST (Japanese Standard Time) on July 8, 2024. The time of release will vary as per the viewer and their respective time zones. Here’s a look at some of the time zones in which Mayonaka Punch Episode 1 will be released.

6:30 am (PT) - July 8, 2024

9:30 am (ET) - July 8, 2024

3:30 pm (CET) - July 8, 2024

Where to Watch Mayonaka Punch Episode 1?

Mayonaka Punch Episode 1 is set to premiere on July 8, 2023, and will broadcast on Tokyo MX and AT-X in Japan. It will also be available later on other networks like BS11, KBS, etc.

For International viewers, the anime will be available on the streaming platform, Crunchyroll. Medialink has also licensed the series in East and Southeast Asia for streaming on Ani-One Asia’s YouTube Channel.

What to Expect in Mayonaka Punch Episode 1?

The series follows the life of Masaki, who is a member of the popular NewTuber group, Harikiri Sisters. However, she gets fired during a livestream that causes a lot of controversy.

She joins forces with Live, and the two aim to reach their goal of 1 million subscribers on NewTube. Apart from this, additional plot details for the series remain under wraps for now.

We expect to get introduced to the Harikiri group in Mayonaka Punch Episode 1.

Mayonaka Punch Cast & Crew

Mayonaka Punch is being directed by Shū Honma, who is also directing Ya Boy Kongming! Hideaki Shirasaka is responsible for the scripts, while Ryōta Arima will adapt the original character designs. tape and Raku are composing music for the series.

Here’s a look at the main characters from the series along with their voice actors:

Masaki (Ikumi Hasegawa)

Live (Fairouz Ai)

Ichiko (Yuina Itō)

Fū (Hina Yōmiya)

Tokage (Hitomi Ueda)

Yuki (Ai Kayano)

Kikka (Chika Anzai)

Otomi (Reina Kondō)

Ikumi Hasegawa and Fairouz Ai are also part of the cast of Villainess Level 99 (2024). Similarly, Yuina Itō and Hina Yōmiya both worked on Goddess of Victory: Nikke (2022).

As of 2024, only one volume of the manga has been released. Mayonaka Punch Episode 1 is all set to release on July 8, 2023, and will be available on Crunchyroll.