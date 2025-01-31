Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious To My Charms Episode 5: Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

The last episode of Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms saw Mona attempts to fulfill the bridge legend by making Medaka hold her hand. However, he lifted her under her arms instead, embarrassing her. Tsubomi created another chance by assigning them cleanup duty, during which Medaka grabbed Mona’s hand to pull her away from falling boxes.

Though he insisted it does not count, Mona considered it a win. The next day, she was flustered while Medaka prayed to remain composed. During a bowling outing, Mona tried to fluster him but failed. After being advised to be kinder, Medaka shared his textbook with her, making her ecstatic.

Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms Episode 5 will see Mona and Medaka encounter Asahi Shonan, a first-year basketball ace, while walking to school together. She will question Mona about their relationship and become suspicious of her feelings for Medaka.

Unexpectedly, Asahi will declare her own interest in him. With a new rival entering the picture, Mona’s efforts to win over Medaka may face a number of unforeseen challenges, complicating her pursuit further.

Titled ‘Basketball Girl with Him,’ Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious To My Charms Episode 5 will be released on Tuesday, February 4, 2025, at 12 am JST across various TV networks in Japan. International viewers can watch the English-subtitled version earlier, on Monday, February 3, 2025, due to time zone differences.

The episode will air on TV Tokyo, TV Osaka, TV Aichi, and other channels, with repeat broadcasts on AT-X. In Japan, streaming will begin on platforms like U-NEXT, ABEMA, and Bandai Channel. International fans can access it on Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Crunchyroll.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.