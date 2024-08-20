MHA, Black Clover, and JJK Creators to Judge Shonen Jump's Next Gen Battle Manga Award; Here's What We Know

Shueisha is all set to welcome in the next generation of battle manga, with a newly launched Jump Next Generation Battle Manga Award, that will be graced by the creators of some of the cult classics in the genre. Taking the entire world through a storm, the announcement has created a massive frenzy in the manga community.

Especially as they announced that entries will be accepted from professionals and amateurs alike, which can open up a new path for the winners to finally showcase their talent to the world. Obviously the prizes and grants the winners will have access to, combined with the official acceptance and support from such industry giants, have also made sure that both manga readers and creators across the world stay tuned for this.

On 19th of August, Shueisha declared the plan of hosting the Jump Next Generation Battle Manga Award with a judges’ panel made Kohei Horikoshi of My Hero Academia , Tite Kubo of Bleach, Yuki Tabata of Black Clover, and Gege Akutami of Jujutsu Kaisen, with a visual by Horikoshi featuring the protagonists of the four series.

The one time award will grant the best three winners a chance to publish their work on Weekly Shonen Jump’s digital version, with the first and second place holders being granted a potential chance to release their manga on the special GIGA Magazine.

The first place holder might also be offered an option of publishing their work on the physical Weekly Shonen Jump copy. Apart from that, a prize money of 1 million Yen, 500,000 Yen, and 300,000 Yen, equivalent to about 6,900 USD, 3,400 USD, and 2000 USD, respectively, will be granted to the first, second and third place winners.

The best works of the winning creators will also receive recommendations from the judges, and the winners of the honorable mentions will also allegedly be granted support by one of the judges. The entries will be accepted starting from October 1st, to 20th of January, with the results having a late March window for release.

What is most interesting here, is even though the industry veterans tasked with judging the event are all famed battle manga creators, their stories, characters, narrative style, not to mention art style are extremely distinguishable. As a result, it will be interesting to see them reach an agreement about the winning works.

Being acknowledged and approved by such giants will also bring immeasurable fame to the next generation of battle manga authors, with a potential for worldwide appreciation and more opportunities to develop their works in myriad ways in the future. Keep up with us as we bring even more intriguing details about the same as the entry date nears.

