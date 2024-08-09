Top 10 Best Manga to Read If You Like Kagurabachi: From Fire Punch to Vinland Saga

If you’ve read Kagurabachi and are obsessed with the manga's sword-slashing, magical world, then you are most probably looking for more such manga that can give you the same rush of excitement.

Kagurabachi follows Chihiro Rokuhira, the son of a blacksmith who created six enchanted swords, as he sets out on a quest to seek revenge against a gang of sorcerers who killed his father, with the help of a seventh enchanted sword. The dark themes, intense battles, and intricate plot have set it apart in the manga world. So, in case you are looking for something similar, here’s a list of the top 10 manga you should dive into.

10 best manga like Kagurabachi:

10. The Kingdoms of Ruin

The Kingdoms of Ruin is where dark fantasy and the clash between magic and technology converge. It follows the story of Adonis, a witch's apprentice who sets out on a quest to seek revenge against the cruel humans who began witch-hunting and brutally killed all the witches from the land.

With intricate art, intense action sequences, charismatic characters, and a haunting yet fascinating plot, this manga will surely give you the same vibe as Kagurabachi and keep you hooked till the end.

9. Skeleton Double

Skeleton Double by Kondou skilfully blends a vengeance-based plot with mind-blowing action and mystery. The story follows Yodomi Arakawa who begins on a journey to investigate his father's mysterious death after meeting an invisible man.

The murder-mystery and revenge plot of this manga along with the dynamic art style plot make it quite similar to Kagurabachi, making it perfect for the fans of the latter.

Advertisement

8. Legend of the Northern Blade

Legend of the Northern Blade by Woogack blends epic martial arts and swordsmanship with a compelling story of revenge and honour. It follows the story of Jin Mu Won, the last survivor of his martial arts clan, who seeks to restore his family’s legacy and avenge their deaths.

This manga features heart-pounding fight scenes, a gripping storyline and well-developed characters. If you love tales of swordsmanship and revenge, this is the perfect pick.

7. Fire Punch

Fire Punch features a dystopian land that is both frozen and barren. Created by Tatsuki Fujimoto, the genius behind Chainsaw Man, this manga follows Agni, a young man who has the blessing of regeneration. After his village is burned and annihilated by an army commander, killing his friend Luna in the process, he vows to seek revenge against the wrongdoers.

The storyline delves into survival, identity, and revenge that keep you on the edge of your seat. If you’re looking for something unpredictable and darkly gripping, Fire Punch will surely deliver.

Advertisement

6. Blue Exorcist

Adding a supernatural twist to our list, Blue Exorcist is a perfect match for those who enjoy the magical and otherworldly elements of Kagurabachi. It follows the story of Rin Okumura, whose life turns upside down after he discovers that he is the son of demon lord Satan who killed his foster father. However, he decides to fight against his fate by becoming an exorcist and avenging his foster father's death.

The battles against demons are thrilling and visually striking. The manga skillfully blends action, humour, and emotional depth, making it a compelling read from start to finish

5. Rooftop Sword Master

If you are a fan of thrilling swordplay, Rooftop Sword Master is bound to impress you. It is a modern-day revenge saga that follows Seayoung, a high school student driven by tragedy, who finds a gigantic sword and vows to seek revenge against those who wronged him using it.

Advertisement

The story is fast-paced, with brutal action scenes and an emotional depth, making it a memorable and compelling read.

4. Gachiakuta

Gachiakuta is a hidden gem that fans of Kagurabachi will definitely appreciate. It follows the story of Rudi, who is thrown into the abyss after being accused of murdering his foster father. He then vows to find his way out of the abyss and avenge his foster father's death.

The dynamic art and the chaotic world-building in the manga make it one of the best in the genre. If you’re looking for something a little unique with lots of action Gachiakuta will be worth your time.

3. World Trigger

If the tactical elements Kagurabachi caught your interest, then World Trigger by Daisuke Ashihara will be the perfect choice for you. The Manga centres around Mikado city, which is invaded by strange monsters called ‘Neigbours’.

The manga focuses on elements like teamwork, strategic combat, and survival against otherworldly forces. The thrilling mix of action and strategy makes this one a hit among fans of the genre.

2. Vinland Saga

Vinland Saga by Makoto Yukimura is a historical manga that blends brutal combat with philosophical themes. It follows Thorfinn, a mercenary, who sets out on a quest to seek revenge against the man who killed his father.

Advertisement

As the story progresses, it evolves into a profound tale of redemption, honour, and vengeance. The intense battle scenes and emotional depth are sure to keep you on the edge of your seat till the end.

1. Berserk

Berserk by Kentaro Miura is a manga that needs no introduction. Berserk will take the intense battles and dark themes of Kagurabachi to an even deeper level. It follows Guts, a lone warrior with a massive sword, who vows to seek revenge against those who stripped him and his loved ones of their humanity while battling demons, humans, and his own inner darkness on the journey.

The detailed and dynamic art along with the depth and intensity of the plot and the characters, make this manga one of the, if not the best in the genre that is sure to leave you captivated.

Each of these manga offers a variety of escapades that will resonate with the fans of Kagurabachi. They bring their own unique flair to the table, ensuring a thrilling and diverse experience for all the readers. So wait no more and dive into the vibrant world of these ten manga that will leave you mesmerized. Happy reading!