My Girlfriend's Child Manga Ends After Three Years, Spinoffs Set for Release

The manga series "My Girlfriend’s Child" (Ano Ko no Kodomo), created by Mamoru Aoi, began its serialization in Kodansha's shōjo manga magazine Bessatsu Friend in May 2021. As of March 2024, it has released 8 volumes, with the 9th and final volume scheduled for release on August 9, 2024, by Kodansha. The series has gained significant recognition, winning the 47th Kodansha Manga Award in the shōjo category.

Additionally, the manga's first volume was nominated for the Eisner Award for Best Publication for Teens in 2024, highlighting its international appeal. Seven Seas Entertainment is set to publish the fifth volume in English on August 20.

My Girlfriend’s Child Plot

The manga revolves around the lives of Sachi Kawakami and Takara Tsukishima, a typical high school couple, whose relationship takes a serious turn when Sachi discovers she is pregnant after taking a test in a restaurant far from home. This unexpected development challenges their relationship and prompts them to navigate the complexities of becoming young parents.

As the story unfolds, readers follow Sachi and Takara as they confront the realities of parenthood and explore how this new chapter in their lives impacts their future together.

The series ranked 8th on Publisher Comics’ Recommended Comics list of 2022. In the 2022 edition of the Kono Manga ga Sugoi! Guidebook, it ranked 14th on the list of top manga for female readers.

My Girlfriend’s Child Other Media

A television drama adaptation premiered on Fuji TV on June 25, 2024. Directed by Hidenobu Abera, Miyō Yamamura, and Takeshi Matsuura, with a script by Namoi Hiruta and music composed by Haruka Nakamura, the adaptation closely follows the storyline of the manga.

The drama adaptation was similar to the manga, with Kanata Hosoda, Hikari Ishida, and Mizuki Kayashima playing the lead roles. My Girlfriend’s Child is available on Kodansha’s Bessatsu Friend magazine. Stay tuned for more details about the manga!

