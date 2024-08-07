My Hero Academia Announces SIX New Projects With Manga Story's Ending

My Hero Academia, the manga series by Izuku MIdoriya, is not leaving the anime market anytime soon. The anime continues to catch up with the grand finale through its seventh season and the recently released fourth film, My Hero Academia: You're Next. The franchise has revealed some big projects, including a sequel series and some "firsts" to celebrate the superhero Shonen series.

My Hero Academia's final chapter put a crescendo onto the story of Deku and his fellow crime fighters in Class 1-A. Following the devastating effects of All For One and Shigaraki on Hero Society thanks to the final fight, the world has become a much different place as UA Academy works toward a new future. As Midoriya stated in the first chapter of the manga, the series was always meant to document how both himself and his allies would go on to be the world's biggest heroes.

Following the release of Chapter 430, My Hero Academia announced 6 new projects that are set to be released in the near future:

My Hero Academia's Last Manga Volume, 42 – December 2024

My Hero Academia Final Fanbook – January 2025

My Hero Academia Art Book – April 2025

My Hero Academia Manga Exhibition – May 2025

My Hero Academia Global Popularity Poll – Happening Now

My Hero Academia Digital Manuscript Applicant Service

My Hero Academia's current season is not the series' last, but season eight is likely the grand finale if the anime adaptation follows the source material. Many anime fans are curious about an additional movie following You're Next, as Horikoshi's major role in previous films may lead to a new story following the last chapter.

The ending of My Hero Academia leaves the possibility for a sequel, which could be a one-shot, spin-off manga, or even a movie. There is potential for future expansion, which Horikoshi may explore. However, the story has officially ended, and fans should not expect more arcs. The potential for a sequel is significant, and Horikoshi may tap into it in the future. As a result, fans should not expect a continuation of the story.

The end of My Hero Academia shows Deku becoming a hero once again and living out his dream anew. This is the ending that the author thought was best and one that fans weren't too disappointed with. Other aspects of the story weren't all that great, but all that aside, in terms of whether the story can get a sequel from here or not, the answer is an absolutely resounding yes.

One shots and movies, on the other hand, are likely to happen at some point later down the line. My Hero Academia's global popularity, particularly in the West, makes it a smart move for authors to write movies. These canonical works, featuring Deku and his friends as adults, are expected to break records and provide fans with more content. The author's involvement in these movies will also elevate the series' popularity, as they will be considered canon and break records. This would be especially important as Deku and his friends will now be adults, bringing the series to a new level.

Fans also need to keep in mind that Horikoshi plans to start a new chapter in his manga career, focusing on new works. My Hero Academia will be a significant part of his legacy, but his new work should be appreciated and loved by fans, provided it is worthy of it.

My Hero Academia is available to read via Viz Media. The series can be read by the fans officially and for free on the Shonen Jump and the Manga Plus app.

