My Hero Academia Author Breaks Silence Over Story's Ending Like THIS

My Hero Academia, a popular Shonen Jump series, has concluded its 10-year run with chapter 430. The release revealed Deku's journey as the world's greatest hero, and series creator Kohei Horikoshi expressed his happiness at the conclusion.

Horikoshi posted his final author's note for the series, thanking readers for their support and praising Shueisha for providing him with a platform to create. Fans are still processing the ending."I was so glad to be in Jump! I'm so glad for everyone who read my series. Thank you so much," he wrote.

Horikoshi spoke with Oricon in Japan about the finale of My Hero Academia, admitting feeling hollow now that his work is over, as My Hero Academia has been his life for a decade and shaped the state of shonen. "I feel surprisingly lonely. I have been thinking, 'Finally, I can reach my goal.' Honestly, I don't really get [the success]... It's not humility. I genuinely thought, 'Why?' Maybe its because the series kept going for a long time."

My Hero Academia, a massive anime series, is a beloved mascot for fans and creators alike. Deku, a character who has significantly impacted Shonen Jump, has become a mascot for modern anime fans. As the series moves forward, it's time for a new era, and Horikoshi will undoubtedly be proud of the legacy.

Eiichiro Oda, the writer and illustrator of One Piece, has paid tribute to Horikoshi in his latest chapter release of the One Piece manga. Chapter 1122 of the One Piece manga continues the "Egghead" arc with a detailed illustration of Smoker the White Hunter. The cover art is a remake of Horikoshi's fan art of Smoker from One Piece Volume 77. This unique use of Smoker may surprise fans of both Shonen Jump series.

Advertisement

Volume 77 of One Piece was released on April 3, 2015. In the questions and answers section of the manga known as SBS, Oda dedicated a page to Horikoshi that showed how far he had come as a Japanese manga artist. Horikoshi’s fan art of Smoker was originally featured in Volume 23 of One Piece, which was 10 years ago from the publication of Volume 77, back when Horikoshi was just a student. This was also before Horikoshi began working on My Hero Academia for Weekly Shonen Jump.

"He sent me that fan art illustration as a student, and now his career as a manga artist IS BLOSSOMING Before our eyes!!!" Oda said. "And not only that, it's right in the pages of Jump next to One Piece!! This is just fantastic. He told me himself at the New Year's party for Jump artists. You should have told me earlier, so I could cheer you on!!! So anyways, if you haven't read it yet, check out Kohei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia!!"

Advertisement

Jujutsu Kaisen creator Gege Akutami anlso marked the the end of the My Hero Academia manga in a new note, and it was there he said his work would not exist without the work Horikoshi created. "Jujutsu Kaisen would not exist without My Hero Academia. Congratulations," Akutami posted. And of course, the creator is not alone in his thanks. My Hero Academia opened a lot of doors for Shonen Jump creators, and Horikoshi has gone on to inspire a new generation of artists.

ALSO READ: My Hero Academia Ending Explained: Deku Became A Teacher After Graduating From UA