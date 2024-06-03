My Hero Academia Manga: Creator Claims To Wrap Series With a Long Epilogue

My Hero Academia chapter 425 is set to unfold the series' post-war arc, a topic that fans were initially concerned about after the Final War Saga. However, the author, Kōhei Horikoshi, has confirmed that the post-war arc will continue for a considerable period, delivering heartwarming moments to fans.

But as it turns out, Horikoshi is going to wrap the hit series after a lengthy epilogue. The upcoming chapters will provide a comprehensive look at the series' post-war events, ensuring that fans have a lot to look forward to.

My Hero Academia has reached its climax, ending its Final War saga. Creator Kōhei Horikoshi announced that the series will be wrapped after a lengthy epilogue, despite many expecting it to wrap quickly.

Horikoshi confessed in an author's note with chapter 424 of My Hero Academia, stating that the chapter wraps Deku's fight against All For One and sets the stage for the manga's epilogue, ensuring fans that there is still much left before the manga ends.

"Writing conventions say that the conclusion of a story should be short, but this is not the type of manga that can immediately end after the fighting is over. I'll keep going for a little while longer. We're going back to the title," Horikoshi shared.

What to expect from My Hero Academia chapter 425?

Chapter 425 of My Hero Academia is expected to focus on the rebuilding of the Hero Society due to the heavy toll of the Final War on the country. The heroes, such as Cementos, will play a crucial role in this rebuild, highlighting interesting quirks and restoring key places that took significant damage. Fans are likely to see this rebuild continue, with key places that took significant damage being showcased.

The chapter 425 of My Hero Academia presents an opportunity to introduce some hero students and those who may not have received as much attention in the series. With the war over, fans can expect extra character time and an interesting look at Japan's development. The country's assistance from overseas sets up connections that could be explored in a spin-off manga if the author wishes to.

Kohei Horikoshi expects the series to return to academia, allowing students to return to their schools. Chapter 425 will focus on the students' return to school and learning about being heroes. As the war is over and normalcy returns to Japan, they have demonstrated their strength and experience, but there is still much to learn and gain. As a result, there is a need for Heroes to watch over them, which is heart-touching.

Fans will most likely get to experience that over the course of the next few chapters, as the author certainly intends for more academia to take up a significant portion of the chapters from here onwards. While it might be too early for the likes of Deku and Bakugo, among others, to return to school, there could be a small timeskip, which could then take fans back to school with these characters at the center of things.

The series will also focus on character relationships, such as the romantic relationship between Deku and Ochaco, the significant relationship between Bakugo and Deku, and the Todoroki family. These aspects will be central to the story, making it an exciting and exciting addition to the series. The Todoroki family's involvement is expected to be a significant part of the story.

Above all, My Hero Academia chapter 425 is expected to focus on the next generation of heroes, who have already made their mark in the final war. The story will return to school, highlighting the hard work these students need to complete before they can rise to the top.

This old-school feel will be a favorite among fans, as it feels like the early parts of the series were once again, a sentiment that fans will appreciate. The upcoming chapter is expected to be a thrilling read for fans.

The story segment will provide fans with ample opportunities to witness their favorite heroes develop into heroes, with small time skips showcasing their progress. The dynamic between Bakugo and Deku will be intriguing, as Bakugo gains a prosthetic arm, while Deku has access to only the embers of the One For All. The story's development from here onwards will be intriguing and provide fans with a glimpse into the future of heroes.

Based on the author's words, it is likely going to continue for a while as he does not intend to rush his ending. Fans can only hope for the best when it comes to the conclusion of My Hero Academia.

