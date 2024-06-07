My Hero Academia: Will Deku and Ochako Get Together? Here's What We Know

This article contains spoilers from My Hero Academia manga

After a decade-long run, Kohei Horikoshi’s magnum opus My Hero Academia is finally reaching its curtain call. Even though it is sad for the fans who have been reading the manga for so long, the final fight against TomurAFO was worth all the hype.

Even though the final battle has come to an end and Deku and the rest of the heroes won the war in chapter 423, Kohei Horikoshi announced that the manga would not end there. Chapter 424 of the manga has started the Epilogue part of the story and we will get to see how the world is healing from the war. But whether or not Deku and Ochaco will get together still remains a mystery.

Why are fans rooting for Deku and Ochaco?

Ever since the beginning of My Hero Academia, we have seen that both Izuku Midoriya and Ochaco Uraraka are interested in each other. Their relationship started out as a simple friendship as both of them respected each other and their strengths. Their friendship progressed as they became classmates and fought alongside each other for the length of the manga.

Ochaco’s romantic interest in Deky was first insinuated during the Final Exam Arc when Aoyama asked her if she liked Midoriya and she blushed. Later she contemplated their relationship a lot as well. We also see Deku get flustered and blush furiously when he talks to Uraraka. However, Ochaco finally realizes her feelings towards Deku during the final battle. And now that the war is over, people are hoping to see them start dating.

The epilogue gives Horikoshi a chance to give the fans what they want

The story of My Hero Academia was so jam-packed with battles and constant action, that there was no chance to properly show a romantic relationship blossom between Ochaco and Izuku. However, the epilogue gives Horikoshi a golden opportunity.

Now that the war is over and everything is recovering and slowly going back to normal, it might be the perfect time for Ochaco to confess her feelings to Midoriya. And from what we have seen throughout the story, the protagonist will not turn her down. After so much death and destruction, the start of a sweet and romantic relationship between the two will definitely come as a breath of fresh air for the fans. However, we do not yet know if Kohei Horikoshi is actually going to do it.

