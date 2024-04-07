My Hero Academia You're Next Film Unveils New Teaser; 'Dark Might' Villain in Talks

This week, fans of the Boku No Hero Academia got quite a surprise from the anime wing of the makers. In a bid to promote the upcoming movie, My Hero Academia You're Next, a new teaser video has been revealed for the fans. Along with this, the talk of a Dark Might is in the air. Without taking much of your time, here is all you need to know about the new movie.

My Hero Academia You're Next Film: New Teaser OUT

TOHO Animation took to its official pages to share a brand-new teaser for the fans. This was the second teaser visual of the film. This 31-second clip turned out to be one of the most interesting pieces of video from the movie thus far.

This is the first time that we see a glimpse of Dark Might in animation. The rest of the video culminates in the heroes assembling in order to fight evil. Deku, Bakugo, and the rest of the class heroes seem to be charging up the best of their powers to fight this. You can check out the newest trailer right here:

Release Date

As confirmed by ANN, the movie is set to open on August 2, 2024. Right now, the date is only for the territories of Japan. we will be sure to update this section with more intel as the international dates are revealed.

Cast & Staff Updates

So far, along with the rest of the cast members reprising their roles in the show, the new addition to the list is Kenta Miyake as Dark Might. With this, here is the list of the staff members working on the project:

Director: Tensai Okamura (known for Darker than Black)

Scriptwriter: Yōsuke Kuroda

Character Designer: Yoshihiko Umakoshi

Composer: Yuki Hayashi

General Supervisor and Original Character Designer: Kōhei Horikoshi

