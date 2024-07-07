My Hero Academia: You're Next Hits U.S. Theaters in Fall Slate; All We Know So Far

My Hero Academia: You're Next is set to premiere in North American theaters on October 11, 2024, with English subtitles and dub releases through Toho International. The anime sequel follows Izuku Midoriya, a high school student aspiring to be the best hero, as he confronts a villain who imitates the hero he once admired.

Announced at Anime Expo, My Hero Academia: You’re Next is the fourth anime film from the mega-popular superhero anime. The film, which loosely takes place after the anime’s sixth season, sees Izuku Midoriya and his friends contend with a new villain called Dark Might.

My Hero Academia: You're Next announces U.S. release date

Toho International has confirmed plans to bring My Hero Academia: You're Next to the United States, with the North American release scheduled for October 11. The movie is expected to be a global success, attracting fans worldwide.

“With the North American release of Godzilla Minus One, Toho International took its initial steps forward as a film distributor, beginning down the path Toho Company Limited has already successfully traveled for many decades within Japan,” said Koji Ueda, President of Toho International, in a statement.

“Through the success of Godzilla Minus One, it became clear US moviegoers want to watch Japanese theatrical releases as intended – on the big screen with their friends and fellow fans. This has encouraged us to bring additional Japanese titles and iconic franchises to US cinemas, and this October, we can’t wait to bring fans My Hero Academia: You’re Next for a nationwide release,” added Ueda.

My Hero Academia: You're Next is the fourth anime film, set after the sixth season, featuring Izuku Midoriya and his friends facing Dark Might, a new villain, announced at Anime Expo. You're Next's North American theatrical release coincides with Season 7 of My Hero Academia, which will end with its 430th chapter on August 5, 2024. This marks the end times for the anime, as most recent episodes fall within the 350th chapter range of its source material.

"It was a rocky road, but I was able to draw Deku and his friends for nearly 10 years thanks to everyone who kept on reading,” creator Kōhei Horikoshi said in regarding the manga’s ending. “It was a dream. Thank you so much! Well, let's meet again in Jump!"

Exploring the main antagonist of My Hero Academia: You're Next

Dark Might is the main antagonist of My Hero Academia: You're Next. Dark Might is distinctively similar to the younger All Might in his muscular form when he possess One For All, bearing an equally muscular physique with blue eyes and short blond hair that is swept backward, with two distinct tufts sticking above his head, leaning slightly to each side.

There are a few differences however, such as a more hooked nose and bushier eyebrows. He also mainly wears a white tuxedo suit with black accents, white pants and dress shoes, a dark blue collar undershirt, a pale blue bow tie and handkerchief in his left pocket, and a bright red rose on his left lapel.

Dark Might is the equivalent of All Might at his prime, which makes his abilities be on par with All Might's powers and capabilities when he possess One For All at a very young age after graduating from U.A. Dark Might's powers and abilities were unmatched by any other hero, and easily overkills Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, and Shoto Todoroki, all of three whom are considered to be 1-A's strongest fighters of U.A, as he can completely dominate them in their final fight.

His Quirk allows Dark Might to make his hand glow a bright yellow. It also seemingly increases his speed and strength. In addition, his Quirk enables Dark Might to utilize some of All Might's strongest Ultimate Moves, giving him rapid speed of powerful punches that are rivalled that of All Might in his prime.

